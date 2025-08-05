Workshop on Tiranga Yatras and Operation Sindhur Held in Tiruchirappalli

Live
A workshop organised by TNBJP focusing on the upcoming Tiranga Yatras and Operation Sindhur took place in Sri Rangam, Trichy, Tamil Nadu. The event highlighted plans for various programmes and emphasised the importance of the national flag celebrations.
Addressed by Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, former MLC and BJP National Co-in-Charge for Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, along with Sri K Surendran, former BJP State President of Kerala, and Sri Keshav Vinayakan, General Secretary (Organisation), the gathering included district presidents, programme coordinators, and state office bearers.
Both Sri Sudhakar Reddy and Sri Surendran underscored the significance of the upcoming Tiranga celebrations. They urged participants to conduct Tiranga Yatras more effectively and to promote the hoisting of the national flag on every household across the state with honour and dignity.