3 Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in October 2023: Samsung Galaxy M14 5G and more

In today's fast-paced digital world, finding a reliable smartphone on a budget is essential. You are in the right place if you are looking for a feature-packed device without spending much money. We have curated a list of the best phones under Rs 15,000 in India, which offer performance, camera quality and battery life. So whether you're a social media enthusiast, a gaming enthusiast, or just need a reliable smartphone for daily tasks, these options meet various needs. You can buy these best smartphones in India for under Rs 15,000 in October. The list includes Lava Blaze Pro 5G and two more devices.



1. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G



The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is a phone that offers you a lot for your money. The best thing about this phone is its well-adjusted IPS LCD screen that refreshes at 90Hz, making everything look smooth and pleasant, especially when playing games or watching videos. Inside, the Galaxy M14 5G is powered by the 5nm Exynos 1330 chipset, which can efficiently handle your usual daily tasks and even some light multitasking. Plus, with a large 6000mAh battery, you can use the Galaxy M14 5G for a long time before needing to charge it again. Plus, if you like taking photos, the rear camera is good at capturing clear, colourful photos in various lighting conditions. It also runs on Samsung's easy-to-use yet feature-packed OneUI software, with plenty of customization options. Overall, the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is an excellent option for an affordable phone packed with great features.

2. Redmi 12 5G



The Redmi 12 5G is one of the recent phone launches from Redmi that is affordable. This phone also proves that the company can still do well when making cheap phones. The perfect thing about this phone is that, of course, it is a 5G smartphone, and with everything included, the starting price of this phone is Rs 11,999. That's for the 4 GB of memory and 128 GB of storage. If you want more memory, 8 GB of RAM with 256 GB of storage is available. But the one with 6GB memory offers you the best value for money, currently priced at Rs 13,499. Overall, if you are looking for a phone under Rs 15,000 that has fast 5G connectivity, performs quite well and takes decent photos, the Redmi 12 5G is a great option to think about.

3. Lava Blaze Pro 5G



The Lava Blaze Pro 5G is currently one of the best budget 5G smartphones; these are the reasons. First, the design, a subjective take from one individual to another, looks perfect, especially the colours on offer, which will resonate with a wide audience. The second reason is performance. While the Blaze Pro 5G is undoubtedly not a performance monster, in its price segment, with a 120Hz display, the Dimensity 6020 SoC, and stock Android 13 software, the Lava Blaze Pro 5G performs admirably well. The third reason is the battery life, courtesy of the 5000 mAh battery and, more than that, the 33W fast charging. Finally, regarding the overall experience in the budget segment, especially photography in good light, The Lava Blaze Pro 5G does not disappoint. Additionally, the phone is available in a single storage variant of 8GB RAM + 128GB. And, with the price set at Rs 12,499, the Lava Blaze Pro 5G offers a solid overall value proposition.