Adobe Expands Firefly AI With New Image Generators and Creative Tools

Adobe is ramping up its generative AI capabilities with the launch of two new versions of its Firefly text-to-image model, along with major updates across Photoshop, Illustrator, and the broader Creative Cloud suite.

The newly introduced Firefly Image Model 4 and Firefly Image Model 4 Ultra bring enhanced speed, control, and image realism. Adobe describes the standard model as its “fastest, most controllable, and most realistic Firefly image model yet,” capable of producing high-quality 2K images with more precise control over styles, formats, and camera angles. Designed for quick, efficient creation, it’s perfect for general use. For more complex visual demands, Firefly Image Model 4 Ultra steps in, capable of rendering intricate details and small structures with improved realism.

Both models are now available in the Firefly web app, which also includes Adobe’s text-to-video and text-to-vector tools—previously introduced in beta. The Firefly platform continues to evolve, and Adobe is also launching Firefly Boards, a collaborative AI-powered moodboarding tool reminiscent of FigJam. Originally previewed as “Project Concept” at Adobe Max, Firefly Boards is now live in public beta.

To expand creative flexibility, Adobe is integrating third-party AI models into the Firefly experience. Users can now choose from OpenAI’s new image model, Google’s Imagen 3 for image generation, or Google’s Veo 2 for video. More integrations with platforms like Luma, Pika, Runway, fal.ai , and Ideogram are on the way.

Additionally, Adobe revealed that a Firefly mobile app is in the works and will soon be available on iOS and Android. This move signals Adobe’s intent to make advanced creative tools even more accessible across devices. With these updates, Adobe continues pushing the boundaries of AI-powered design, giving creators more powerful and versatile tools to bring their visions to life.