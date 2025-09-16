Live
- Telangana Seeks Urea Supply to Assist Farmers
- When Jagjit Singh reflected on his struggling days of performing every day in same three-piece suit
- After Shreyas Talpade, Alok Nath receives protection from arrest in the marketing scam case
- Telangana student who lost both legs after being pushed off train get prosthetic limbs
- S. Korea launches probe into purported attempt to sell SK Telecom client data
- NDA backs SIR in West Bengal, Oppn asks ECI to adopt transparent system as poll panel begins training of officers
- Mauritius PM calls on President Murmu, concludes State Visit to India
- Seagram’s Royal Stag Strengthens Its Cultural Resonance with Four New Influential Voices: Sidharth Malhotra, Badshah, Naga Chaitanya and Payal Dhare
- Experiencing A Winter Wonderland: What Makes Harbin Tours Unique
- JOS ALUKKAS HOSTS SIGNATURE JEWELLERY SHOW IN HYDERABAD
AI Forecasts Help 38 Million Indian Farmers Plan Crops Ahead of Monsoon
Highlights
NeuralGCM, a Google Research AI model, accurately predicted India’s monsoon up to a month in advance. 38 million farmers received early forecasts via SMS, helping them optimize planting and increase income.
This summer, 38 million farmers in India received AI-based forecasts predicting the start of the monsoon. These forecasts were powered by NeuralGCM, a Google Research model that combines physics-based methods with machine learning for accurate predictions.
The University of Chicago applied NeuralGCM alongside other advanced models to predict the monsoon up to a month in advance, accurately forecasting a rare dry spell in 2025.
In collaboration with the Indian Ministry of Agriculture, the forecasts were sent via SMS, helping farmers plan when to sow, whether to buy extra seeds, or switch crops.
Accurate early forecasts like these can significantly increase farmers’ income and strengthen climate resilience in rural communities.
Next Story