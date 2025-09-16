AI Forecasts Help 38 Million Indian Farmers Plan Crops Ahead of Monsoon

This summer, 38 million farmers in India received AI-based forecasts predicting the start of the monsoon. These forecasts were powered by NeuralGCM, a Google Research model that combines physics-based methods with machine learning for accurate predictions.

The University of Chicago applied NeuralGCM alongside other advanced models to predict the monsoon up to a month in advance, accurately forecasting a rare dry spell in 2025.

In collaboration with the Indian Ministry of Agriculture, the forecasts were sent via SMS, helping farmers plan when to sow, whether to buy extra seeds, or switch crops.

Accurate early forecasts like these can significantly increase farmers’ income and strengthen climate resilience in rural communities.