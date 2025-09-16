Gemini’s viral “Gemini Nano AI saree trend” has people across social media uploading their own pics in sarees to Gemini and using prompts to create stylish new edits. But when one woman used Gemini to generate her own Banana AI saree video, the result was far from the fun and vintage-inspired transformation that others have shown.

Gemini’s Nano Banana AI model is meant to create saree-clad portraits out of Banana saree viral clip, set against vintage-inspired backdrops. But in her edit, the AI had revealed a personal detail that she didn’t expect.

“I just generated my photo, and saw something that I found creepy,” the woman said in her video. “This Creepy AI saree viral trend, people have been using Gemini. You just upload a picture of yourself wearing a saree and a prompt, and Gemini turns you into a Woman shares AI saree details. So, last night I tried the same thing, but what’s so creepy is Gemini seems to know that I have a mole, in a very specific part of my body. And you can see it very clearly in the image. It’s so scary, very creepy, and I still don’t know how Gemini could have known. And that’s why I just wanted to share with everyone, be very careful with what you post on social media and AI apps.”

Gemini Nano viral video has since gone viral, with nearly 7 million views and over 300 comments. Some people shared that they had experienced the same issue as well, while others claimed the issue proves Gemini is harvesting more information about users than they are aware of.

What is Nano Banana?

Nano Banana is an image-editing tool that comes preinstalled as a feature of Google’s Gemini app. It first started going viral with a 3D-like figurine edit style, but was quickly overshadowed by users’ saree transformation edits. AI-generated saree trend has now gone viral themselves, though not without their fair share of controversy.