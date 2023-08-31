Alert for iPhone users! Apple to stop helping customers on X and YouTube

If you use Apple products, there might be a change in how you get help with problems you encounter. It may be more difficult to tell Apple about the issues you are facing through social media platforms like X and YouTube.

According to MacRumors, Apple plans to make significant changes to how it provides customer support. They're thinking of saying goodbye to those who help you on Twitter, YouTube, and the Apple Support Community website. This means that starting at the end of this year, you will no longer receive direct help from Apple employees on these websites.



No more social media support



Starting October 1, the @AppleSupport Twitter account may stop providing you with personal responses to your direct messages. Instead, you may receive automated notifications telling you how to contact Apple in other ways for help.

Apple may also stop answering technical questions in the comments section of its YouTube support channel.



Apple Support Community



Apple is also considering getting rid of the paid Community Specialist job in the Apple Support Community, where people go online to ask for advice.

Apple employees will likely not be laid off. Apple offers an option to its employees who work in social media support. They may switch to jobs helping people over the phone, but not everyone may want to. Some sources say Apple is making it difficult for these employees to move to other chat-based support jobs unless they have a good reason, such as a medical one. This has caused some people on the social media support team to be unhappy.

Training for a new role



People who switch to phone support will receive training to learn how to help people over the phone. According to a source, This transition should be finished in November. But those who don't want to work on the phone have been told to look for jobs outside of Apple.

Apple has been helping people on Twitter since 2016. The social media site was controversially purchased by billionaire Elon Musk last year and was later renamed X. Recently, Apple explained its decision to its employees. They said most customers prefer to receive help over the phone.



At the moment, Apple hasn't said much about these changes. They have yet to give an official answer to questions about what is happening. So, you'll have to wait and see how things turn out.