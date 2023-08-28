Live
- Aparajita asks Naveen to follow ‘Rajdharma’
- Deepti Sharma, Rashid Khan named as final nominations for WBBL, BBL overseas drafts
- A 'pawn' mutiny in Telangana chess intensifies after 8-year old girl was barred from playing
- Amazon has over 6K EVs in its India delivery fleet, to reach 10K by 2025
- Will shoot Congress leaders, warns Marri Janardhan Reddy
- Delhi Fire Services seeks dewatering vehicles from Ahmedabad ahead of G20 Summit
- Telangana Congress leader booked by Bengaluru police on charges of rape
- Chinese national jailed for pushing Indian-origin security officer in Singapore
- Supreme Court disposes of plea challenging demolition drive near Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura
- LS polls: BJP may announce candidates against Sonia Gandhi, Dimple Yadav, Supriya Sule
Just In
Alert! Government wants Google Chrome users to update their browsers now
CERT-In strongly recommends that users immediately apply the latest security patches for Google Chrome to protect their system and data.
India's CERT-In has issued a high-severity warning to Google Chrome users about vulnerabilities in specific browser versions. The advisory states that attackers could exploit the vulnerabilities to execute arbitrary code and access sensitive information. Vulnerabilities include "use after free" scenarios and buffer overflows. Users are recommended to update their Chrome browser to the latest version, which includes fixes for these vulnerabilities.
In a recent development, the Computer Emergency Response Team of India (CERT-In), operating under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, issued a high-severity warning to Google Chrome users regarding multiple vulnerabilities found in specific popular web browser versions. This advisory is crucial for anyone using Google Chrome, as it highlights the potential risks associated with these particular browser versions.
All about the warning
The advisory states, "Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Google Chrome which could be exploited by an attacker to execute arbitrary code and gain access to sensitive information on the targeted system." This severe matter requires immediate attention to protect user data and systems from potential breaches.
CERT-In attributes these vulnerabilities, rated as high severity, to several factors, including "use after free" scenarios in Requests, Web Payments APIs, SwiftShader, Vulkan, Video, and WebRTC. In addition, a heap buffer overflow in video and an integer overflow in PDF has also contributed to the problem. Concerningly, a remote attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities by luring unsuspecting victims to visit maliciously crafted web pages.
List of the vulnerabilities highlighted by CERT-In:
CVE-2023-4427
CVE-2023-4428
CVE-2023-4429
CVE-2023-4430
CVE-2023-4431
Affected Versions:
Google Chrome versions before 116.0.5845.110/.111 for Windows
Google Chrome versions before 116.0.5845.110 for Mac and Linux
Users Responsibility
CERT-In strongly recommends that users immediately apply the latest security patches for Google Chrome to protect their system and data. On a positive note, Google has already released the latest version of Chrome, which includes fixes for these vulnerabilities.