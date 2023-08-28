Alert! Government wants Google Chrome users to update their browsers now

India's CERT-In has issued a high-severity warning to Google Chrome users about vulnerabilities in specific browser versions. The advisory states that attackers could exploit the vulnerabilities to execute arbitrary code and access sensitive information. Vulnerabilities include "use after free" scenarios and buffer overflows. Users are recommended to update their Chrome browser to the latest version, which includes fixes for these vulnerabilities.



In a recent development, the Computer Emergency Response Team of India (CERT-In), operating under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, issued a high-severity warning to Google Chrome users regarding multiple vulnerabilities found in specific popular web browser versions. This advisory is crucial for anyone using Google Chrome, as it highlights the potential risks associated with these particular browser versions.



All about the warning



The advisory states, "Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Google Chrome which could be exploited by an attacker to execute arbitrary code and gain access to sensitive information on the targeted system." This severe matter requires immediate attention to protect user data and systems from potential breaches.

CERT-In attributes these vulnerabilities, rated as high severity, to several factors, including "use after free" scenarios in Requests, Web Payments APIs, SwiftShader, Vulkan, Video, and WebRTC. In addition, a heap buffer overflow in video and an integer overflow in PDF has also contributed to the problem. Concerningly, a remote attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities by luring unsuspecting victims to visit maliciously crafted web pages.



List of the vulnerabilities highlighted by CERT-In:



CVE-2023-4427

CVE-2023-4428

CVE-2023-4429

CVE-2023-4430

CVE-2023-4431

Affected Versions:

Google Chrome versions before 116.0.5845.110/.111 for Windows

Google Chrome versions before 116.0.5845.110 for Mac and Linux

Users Responsibility



CERT-In strongly recommends that users immediately apply the latest security patches for Google Chrome to protect their system and data. On a positive note, Google has already released the latest version of Chrome, which includes fixes for these vulnerabilities.