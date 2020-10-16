Amazon and Flipkart Festive Sale: 6 Steps to get the best deals

This weekend is all about online shopping with the Amazon Great Indian Festival and the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The Flipkart Big Billion Days started today for all users and Amazon's Great Indian Festival has gone live today only for Prime users. Amazon's sale opens up for all customers tomorrow.

1. Add your desired products to your wish list

Ahead of the sale, add a product to your wishlist that will help you keep track of the discount, and you'll also be entitled to receive a notification through Amazon's mobile app if that particular product is a part of the sale. Wishlist will also help you plan for the sale keeping your budget in mind.

2. Get the best deals before they run out

Make sure you are on the website the moment the sale goes live. The sale generally consists of products in a small quantity, offered at a higher discount. Most of the best deals during the sale will run out fast. Don't miss the chance to grab a bunch of great deals.

3. Compare with other e-retailers

In India, Amazon's biggest rival is Flipkart. Flipkart has also scheduled its Big Billions Days Sale during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Before you make a final decision to purchase something, make sure to compare prices on Flipkart, and other e-retailers platforms as well. You may get a better deal on different online platforms also.

4. Keep an eye on the bundled offers

If you're planning to buy smartphones or laptops during Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale, ensure that you check out the available bundled offers. These are offered in the form of exchange offers, no-cost EMI payment options, credit and debit card offers, Amazon Pay cashback, and others.

5. Read the reviews

This needs a little effort. Before buying something, if you haven't seen the product physically, read the detailed instructions and read the user reviews as well. User reviews are the best information on the quality of the product and will also help you to decide if it is worth the money you are paying. It would be best if you read before "add to cart" and "proceed to checkout".

6. Sign up for Amazon Prime right now

Amazon Great Indian Festival is exclusive for Amazon's Prime subscribers. In case if you plan to make a lot of purchases during this sale and you haven't signed up, sign up for it right away. Some mobile operators during the sale offer a free limited-period subscription to Amazon Prime with select plans.