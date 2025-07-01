Amazon CEO Andy Jassy: AI Will Transform Workplaces, Reduce Certain Jobs

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has acknowledged that artificial intelligence is poised to significantly reshape workplace dynamics, leading to fewer humans performing tasks that AI systems can now handle.

In a recent conversation with CNBC's Jim Cramer, Jassy emphasized that as generative AI technology advances rapidly, it is bound to impact traditional job structures. “Like with every technical transformation, there will be fewer people doing some of the jobs that the technology actually starts to automate,” he noted.

While this admission may spark concern among workers, Jassy offered a more balanced perspective. He stressed that AI will not solely be a force for job reduction but will also usher in fresh opportunities. Fields like AI development, robotics, and areas demanding human creativity and complex decision-making are expected to see a rise in employment. “But there’s going to be other jobs,” he added, underlining the shift rather than the loss.

This sentiment reflects a broader movement within the tech industry. Over the past year, major firms have begun integrating AI into everyday operations. For instance, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff recently stated that AI is handling 30 to 50 percent of the company’s workload. Companies such as Microsoft and Shopify are urging their teams to adopt AI tools, while online lender Klarna has seen a 40 percent workforce reduction—partly attributed to AI adoption.

At Amazon, Jassy has already signaled internally that a leaner corporate team may emerge in the coming years as automation gains momentum. In a memo circulated earlier this month, he conveyed that although it’s tough to forecast the precise impact, the company will continue seeking efficiency through AI adoption.

The trend is already visible: since early 2022, Amazon has cut over 27,000 jobs across departments, including its retail and device units. These reductions began even before AI’s latest wave of integration.

Still, Jassy sees this transformation as a chance to elevate employee roles. AI, he believes, will relieve teams from repetitive tasks and encourage a greater focus on creativity, product innovation, and faster service development.