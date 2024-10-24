Amazon Diwali Sale: Best Gadgets to Buy This Festive Season

Diwali is almost here, and it’s the perfect excuse to grab some of the coolest gadgets at fantastic discounts! Whether you’re looking to upgrade your tech, boost your home office, or treat yourself to something new, Amazon’s Great Indian Festival is full of exciting deals. From high-performance printers to action cameras and wireless earbuds, we’ve compiled a list of the top gadgets you should check out this festive season. Get ready to shop smart and light up your Diwali with the best tech in town!

1. Brother DCP-T520W All-in-One Ink Tank Printer ₹14,699/-

This all-in-one Brother DCP-T520W All-in-One Ink Tank Printer offers print, scan, and copy functions with USB and Wi-Fi connectivity, making it ideal for home or small office environments. It supports high-volume printing at a low cost, thanks to its refillable ink tank system, which can yield up to 7,500 pages in black and 5,000 pages in colour. The high print resolution of 1200 × 6000 dpi ensures professional-quality documents, while its flatbed scanner delivers excellent detail with a 19200 × 19200 dpi resolution. The printer supports a variety of paper sizes and types, making it versatile for multiple needs.





























2. Apple iPhone 13 ₹42,999/-

The Apple iPhone 13 is a top-tier smartphone featuring a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display for stunning visuals and an A15 Bionic chip for lightning-fast performance. Its dual 12MP camera system is known for impressive low-light photography, capturing detailed shots with precision. The Cinematic mode allows you to record videos with depth effects, and 5G capabilities ensure super-fast internet speeds. With improved battery life, it’s perfect for power users and photography enthusiasts.









































3. Fujifilm X-S20 Mirrorless Camera ₹1,24,999/-

Designed for content creators, the Fujifilm X-S20 Mirrorless Camera features a 26.1MP APS-C X-Trans sensor for stunning image clarity and vibrant colours. It offers in-body image stabilization (IBIS) for up to 7 stops, ensuring smooth, shake-free photos and videos. The camera also boasts 6.2K/30p video recording and AI-powered autofocus for improved subject detection, making it ideal for videographers. With 19 film simulation modes, you can add creative flair to your images with a compact body that's easy to handle.

























































4. OnePlus Buds Pro 3 ₹10,989/-

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 offers active noise cancellation (ANC), eliminating external noise for an immersive audio experience. These wireless earbuds come with Dolby Atmos support and offer spatial audio, making them perfect for music lovers and gamers. With a 38-hour battery life (with the case), fast charging, and IP55 water and dust resistance, these buds are built for durability and long-lasting comfort. Zen Mode Air helps focus by filtering out all sounds except the most necessary.





5. DJI Osmo Action 4 Adventure Camera ₹35,989/-

This DJI Osmo Action 4 Adventure Camera is built for extreme conditions, offering 4K video at 120fps for capturing stunning footage. It features a 1/1.3-inch sensor that excels in low light, and HorizonSteady stabilization ensures smooth shots even during intense motion. The camera is waterproof and works in freezing conditions, making it perfect for adventure enthusiasts. 10-bit colour depth and D-Log M make post-production editing simpler while maintaining high-quality visuals.





6. HP Smart Tank 580 AIO WiFi Colour Printer ₹14,499/-

This HP Smart Tank 580 AIO WiFi Colour Printer is perfect for high-volume printing, offering a yield of up to 8,000 colour pages and 6,000 black pages with its ink tanks. It features automatic two-sided printing, reducing paper usage, and offers dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity for seamless mobile printing. Equipped with HP Thermal Inkjet technology, this printer provides sharp text and vibrant colour graphics, making it suitable for home offices and small businesses.





























7. GoPro Hero12 Black Creator Edition ₹54,990/-

This action-packed GoPro Hero12 Black Creator Edition is built for creators, offering 5.3K60 resolution for ultra-high-definition video, along with 360° horizon lock for stable, professional-grade footage. With front and rear LCD screens, it's ideal for vlogging and self-capture. The Creator Edition includes extra accessories like Media Mod and Light Mod for enhanced flexibility in different shooting scenarios. Night effects like star trails and light painting add a creative touch to your video production.























































