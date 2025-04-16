Amazon India expands Smartchoice program to tablets, ease purchase decisions

Amazon India today announced the expansion of its Smartchoice program to tablets, following strong success in the laptop category. The program simplifies device selection through expert-curated recommendations based on specific customer needs and usage preferences. Tablets represent a high-growth category for Amazon India, with 26% year-over-year growth in 2024.

"The Smartchoice program, designed by working backward from customer needs, has significantly elevated the purchasing experience, earning exceptional feedback for its clarity and precision," said Zeba Khan, Director, Consumer Electronics, Amazon India, "Customer insights reveal that buyers often feel overwhelmed by the variety of options available across consumer electronics and technical specifications. This program addresses this challenge by transforming how customers shop for laptops and tablets. Instead of comparing complex specifications, customers can now select devices based on their intended use, ensuring they choose the ideal device for their specific needs—validated by experts and delivered at exceptional value."

Key Benefits of Smartchoice:

Curated Selection for Every Use Case: Devices matched to your needs

Top-Rated Performance: Highest rated devices in their category

Expert Recommended: Validated by third party experts

Excellent Value: Competitive prices with added benefits such as No Cost EMI, Bank discount, and more

The Smartchoice program categorizes devices based on distinct consumer needs—from everyday use and education to entertainment, professional applications, and gaming. For each category, an independent technical agency establishes performance benchmarks that products must meet. The curated selection features top-rated tablets from leading brands including Samsung, Lenovo, Asus, Honor, Acer and HP.

Since its introduction for laptops, the Smartchoice program has grown threefold in sales and contributed to 30% growth in premium laptop purchases in 2024. Some of the popular devices available under the Smartchoice program on Amazon.in :

Lenovo Tab Plus : Dive into the visual luxury with Lenovo Tab Plus, featuring a flexible and durable design for extended usage. This device offers features such as Octa JBL Hi-Fi speakers, an 11.5-inch display, an 8.0 MP front camera with face unlock, an 8.0 MP rear camera with autofocus, and much more. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 20,998

: Dive into the visual luxury with Lenovo Tab Plus, featuring a flexible and durable design for extended usage. This device offers features such as Octa JBL Hi-Fi speakers, an 11.5-inch display, an 8.0 MP front camera with face unlock, an 8.0 MP rear camera with autofocus, and much more. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 20,998 Acer Swift Go 14 Built-in AI PC Premium Laptop : With refined design, Acer Swift Go 14 comes equipped with next gen Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor, 1440p QHD webcam, privacy shutter and a 44% larger multi-control touchpad and more, making this device a perfect fit for your daily use. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 92,990

: With refined design, Acer Swift Go 14 comes equipped with next gen Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor, 1440p QHD webcam, privacy shutter and a 44% larger multi-control touchpad and more, making this device a perfect fit for your daily use. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 92,990 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE : Experience smooth picture quality with an adjustable screen to make every motion feel true to life. This device comes with features such as an 8 MP Rear Camera, a 12 MP ultra-wide front Camera, Dual Speakers by AKG, a Weatherproof & Durable Tablet, an S Pen with IP68, and more. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 34,999

: Experience smooth picture quality with an adjustable screen to make every motion feel true to life. This device comes with features such as an 8 MP Rear Camera, a 12 MP ultra-wide front Camera, Dual Speakers by AKG, a Weatherproof & Durable Tablet, an S Pen with IP68, and more. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 34,999 Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 : This device comes with features such as 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor, 9 hours battery life, 16GB RAM, 1.74 cm thin display and more. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 63,990

: This device comes with features such as 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor, 9 hours battery life, 16GB RAM, 1.74 cm thin display and more. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 63,990 HP Victus, 13th Gen Intel Core i7 : Enhance your gaming and visual content creation experience with HP Victus. It comes with a 15.6” FHD display with a micro-edge bezel, 16GB DDR4 RAM, temporal noise reduction, 70W battery ensuring extended hours of unplugged gaming. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 90,990

: Enhance your gaming and visual content creation experience with HP Victus. It comes with a 15.6” FHD display with a micro-edge bezel, 16GB DDR4 RAM, temporal noise reduction, 70W battery ensuring extended hours of unplugged gaming. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 90,990 ASUS Vivobook 15 : Experience the powerful performance with Asus Vivobook 15, equipped with features such as Intel Core i5-13420H Processor 2.1 GHz, a 15.6-inch display, DDR4 16GB RAM and more. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 54,990

Customers can check out the new Smartchoice tablets and laptops store easily accessible through the Consumer Electronics Home page, or directly through the following links.

Tablets - https://www.amazon.in/l/206533506031

Laptops - https://www.amazon.in/l/27928092031