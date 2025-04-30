Amazon Launches Its Fastest Kindle Paperwhite in India

Amazon has introduced its latest e-reader in India—the all-new Kindle Paperwhite. Priced at ₹16,999, this new version promises to be the fastest Kindle yet, offering a 25% improvement in page-turn speed, a notable enhancement for fans of e-ink technology. Alongside performance, Amazon also claims a substantial boost in battery life, with the device now lasting up to 12 weeks on a single charge.

While the company hasn’t been releasing too many Kindle upgrades in recent years, 2025 seems to be changing that, especially for Indian readers. With this new launch, Amazon appears ready to reignite interest in its flagship e-reader lineup in the region.

The updated Kindle Paperwhite comes with a 7-inch glare-free display housed in what Amazon describes as its thinnest Paperwhite frame so far. Readers will appreciate the sleek form factor, especially for one-handed use and travel. Amazon is also rolling out a new range of covers for the device, available in stylish colours like Black, Marine Green, and Tulip Pink. These accessories are priced at ₹1,999.

“Kindle Paperwhite has been a popular choice among readers for years, and we’re excited to launch the all-new Kindle Paperwhite with upgraded features that our customers will value,” said Dilip R. S, director and country manager, Amazon Devices India.

Beyond performance upgrades, much of what readers love about Kindle remains intact. The 300 ppi high-resolution display ensures text appears crisp and sharp. It’s waterproof as well, making it suitable for use at the beach or by the pool. Amazon has also included an oxide thin-film transistor in the display for enhanced text and image clarity.

Storage won’t be an issue either—the new Kindle Paperwhite offers 16GB of space, enough to hold thousands of books. And in a welcome move, Amazon has replaced the micro-USB port with a USB-C charging port, simplifying the charging experience for users with modern cables.

For those who love reading on-screen but find tablets and smartphones harsh on the eyes, the Kindle remains the go-to device. Its e-ink display replicates the feel of printed paper without glare. While traditional e-ink screens have lagged behind in refresh rates, Amazon has been steadily improving in this area. With a 25% faster page-turn speed, this latest Kindle Paperwhite offers a smoother, more responsive reading experience than ever before.