Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get iPhone 12 mini at an Unbelievable Price

The Republic Day sales continue with discounts and offer on various products. Apple's iPhone 12 mini is being offered at a discount for the first time since its launch last October. It can be purchased for as little as Rs 48,900 with bank and exchange offers. Let's take a look at these offers.

Amazon's Republic Day sale has started today for Prime members. It will be open to everyone starting tomorrow. At Amazon India, the iPhone 12 mini is available at a discounted price of Rs 64,490. It can be purchased for even less with SBI's Rs 6,000 credit card offer. Consumers who trade in their old smartphone can get a discount of up to Rs 12,400. This is for the 64GB base model of the iPhone 12 mini. Amazon has the same offering on the 128GB model of the iPhone 12 mini, priced at Rs 64,490.

India iStore also has deals on the iPhone 12 series, including the iPhone 12 mini. Here, HDFC Bank customers can get Rs 6,000 cashback on the iPhone 12 mini. It also comes with an exchange offer of up to Rs 9,000 along with an additional Rs 3,000 cashback. With the rebate alone, the iPhone 12 mini costs Rs 63,900 virtually, and including the trade-in offers, it can drop to Rs 48,900.

The new offers are available on the Amazon website and the India iStore website.