Amazon to cut 30K jobs, largest since 2022

E-commerce giant Amazon is set to cut around 30,000 corporate jobs starting Tuesday as part of a major cost-cutting effort to streamline operations after over-hiring during the Covid-19 pandemic.

While the figure represents a small portion of Amazon’s 1.55 million total employees, it accounts for 10 per cent of the company’s roughly 350,000 corporate staff, marking the largest job reduction since the 27,000 layoffs carried out between late 2022 and early 2023.

The move follows a Fortune report that the company plans to cut up to 15 per cent of its human resources workforce, with further reductions expected across multiple divisions.

According to Reuters, Amazon has been gradually reducing headcount across several business units over the past two years, including devices, communications, and podcasting.

Earlier reports by Bloomberg indicated that about 110 roles were recently eliminated in Amazon’s Wondery podcast division. In July 2025, the company laid off several hundred employees from its Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud division, while in May, nearly 100 positions were cut from its devices and services unit.

The latest round of layoffs is expected to affect several divisions, including Human Resources (People Experience and Technology), Devices and Services, Operations, etc.

Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy has been leading an initiative to eliminate what he calls excess bureaucracy, including the removal of certain managerial layers. According to reports, Jassy introduced an anonymous complaint line to identify inefficiencies within the company. The initiative received over 1,500 responses, resulting in 450 process changes.

In June 2025, Jassy said artificial intelligence (AI) tools would increasingly automate repetitive tasks, likely leading to further job reductions. “Those who embrace this change, become conversant in AI, help us build and improve our AI capabilities internally and deliver for customers, will be well-positioned to have high impact and help us reinvent the company,” Jassy told employees.