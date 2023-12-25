Android Phones to Introduce iPhone's Battery Health Feature

In a noteworthy reversal of roles, Android phones are poised to adopt one of the iPhone's standout battery features – a battery health indicator. Traditionally, iPhones are perceived as playing catch-up with Android phones regarding features. Still, Google is reportedly working on integrating a battery health indicator into Android smartphones, akin to its iPhone counterpart. This anticipated feature would enable Android users to monitor their battery's health directly in the device settings, eliminating the need for third-party apps that are currently relied upon for this purpose.



The Android 14 QPR2 Beta 2 is reported to introduce a concealed "battery health" section, although it currently lacks a dedicated battery health gauge. The code suggests including details such as "projected percentage," offering users insights into their battery's condition over time.



Google's emphasis on battery features extends beyond this rumoured addition. The recent Pixel feature drop included another battery-related feature allowing users to view their battery's manufacturing date and cycle count. The cycle count indicates the number of complete charge and discharge cycles a rechargeable battery can undergo before experiencing a significant reduction in capacity. This information is vital for users engaging in self-repair activities, providing a valuable tool for tracking battery repairs directly from the device settings.



Despite the current inactivity of the battery health display on the Settings page, manual activation has allowed users to access it under Settings > Battery. Currently, the feature issues warnings about gradual battery degradation and reduced hours between charges. However, it is expected to evolve to provide more comprehensive information about battery health in the upcoming weeks.



Interestingly, this is not the first attempt by Google to introduce a battery health feature to Android devices. In October 2022, Google endeavoured to incorporate a distinct battery health section on Pixel phones with the release of Android 13. However, the feature did not progress to the testing phase then. The renewed effort in Android 14 suggests Google's ongoing commitment to enhancing user experience and addressing battery health concerns on Android devices.