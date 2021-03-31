Apple Announces WWDC 2021 on June 7, may introduce iOS 15 and more

Finally, Apple has announced the dates of its next WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference). Like last year, the company will host the event in an online-only format. The WWDC main event will occur on June 7, and the entire conference will run until June 11. It's free for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS developers.

It's worth adding that every year Apple releases major updates to its software for all hardware platforms: iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, macOS, and tvOS. The firm is also introducing new features coming on existing Apple devices. It will also roll out public and developer beta versions for testing before the final version is released later this year.

With the tip of the iPhone 13 series, the upcoming iPhones will launch with the latest version of iOS. This year, the firm seems ready to introduce iOS 15, tvOS 14, watchOS 8, iPadOS 15 and macOS 12.









Hey Siri, mark my calendar all day on June 7th for WWDC. pic.twitter.com/bRGkwXhLXU — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) March 30, 2021

"We love bringing our developers together each year at WWDC to learn about our latest technologies and to connect them with Apple engineers," said Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations and Enterprise and Education Marketing. "We are working to make WWDC21 our biggest and best yet, and are excited to offer Apple developers new tools to support them as they create apps that change the way we live, work, and play."

This year's Apple conference may include announcements from the State of the Union and keynote stages, online sessions, personalized labs offering technical guidance and developers' opportunities to interact with Apple engineers and designers. The company will also continue to support students who like to code with this year's Swift Student Challenge.

"Now through April 18, students can submit their Swift playground to the Swift Student Challenge. Winners will receive exclusive WWDC21 outerwear and a pin set," stated the Apple Newsroom post.