Apple Brings a new Challenge for International Women's Day

Apple has a new Apple Watch Challenge to celebrate International Women's Day in March. The International Women's Day challenge has a virtual trophy and animated stickers upon completion.

Apple Watch users will start to see the new challenge as it approaches March 8, according to 9to5Mac. The challenge requires Apple Watch users to complete a workout of at least 20 minutes or more on International Women's Day. The Apple Watch user can choose the desired activity, and it can be a 20-minute yoga session or a 20-minute run. The workout needs to be logged in the Workout app or any app that can sync with the Health app.

Apple Watch will reward users who complete the challenge with a virtual trophy. It will also unlock five animated stickers used in Messages and FaceTime and apps where iMessage stickers work. The stickers include a female gender symbol, two women in different skin tones standing and waving, a woman in a wheelchair waving, and a 2021 sticker.

With less than two weeks to go until International Women's Day, Apple Watch users should start to see the training challenge soon.

Apple regularly features Apple Watch challenges, this being the latest. You recently celebrated Heart Month by challenging yourself to complete 60 minutes of exercise on Valentine's Day. There is also the "Get Active India" challenge that runs until March 15. The challenge requires Apple Watch users to close activity rings every day. The points of all participants will be calculated to determine their city's ranking on the leaderboard.