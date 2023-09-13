Apple Event 2023: iPhone 15 Pro Max offers 5X Telephoto Camera, USB Type-C, Action Button, and More

CONTENT Apple Event 2023: The iPhone 15 Pro Max has been officially announced! Apple just unveiled its top-of-the-line iPhone at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park, California, and it's getting tons of new features. This is Apple's second Max event of the year, and now that it's officially unveiled, take a look at everything it includes. Check out the iPhone 15 Pro-Max price, specs, features and more.



Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max launched: Price, specifications, features and more

Titanium Finish

Apple's top-of-the-line iPhone, the 15 Pro Max, features the same 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology as its predecessor but now comes with a new titanium finish. Apple claims that the same material is used in spacecraft. Thanks to this change in structure, the iPhone 15 Pro Max has become Apple's lightest 'Pro Max' iPhone. It also has contoured edges, thinner bezels, and a brushed finish.

New A17 Bionic SoC

Apple has once again updated the iPhone 15 Pro Max with a new A17 Pro SoC under the hood. The Cupertino-based tech giant ditched the "Bionic" moniker and replaced it with "Pro." It is the industry's first chipset made with a 3-nanometer process, which has allowed Apple to incorporate more transistors, promising an increase in power and energy efficiency. It features a professional-class GPU that enables a 20 per cent increase in performance, while the new 6-core design improves its peak performance while maintaining energy efficiency. The A17 Pro's CPU is now 10 per cent faster, while its Neural Engine is 2x faster than the A16 Bionic SoC, also becoming Apple's biggest GPU redesign in its history.

The A17 Pro also enables console-level gaming for the first time on the iPhone. You get hardware-accelerated ray tracing, which Apple claims is 4x faster than software-based ray tracing. Enables more immersive AR applications and console-level gaming performance with games like Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 4, Death Stranding, and Assassin's Creed Mirage 4.

Action Button

Apple finally replaced the iconic mute switch that has been around since the first iPhone and replaced it with an action button. Like the Apple Watch Ultra, the new action button offers multifunctionality, which can be used to toggle between ring and silent. Additionally, it offers additional options so users can choose between quick access to the camera or flashlight, activate voice memos, focus modes, translate3 and accessibility features such as a magnifying glass, or use shortcuts for more options.

Telephoto Lens

The iPhone 15 Pro Max features a big upgrade in terms of camera. The highlight is a new 5X telephoto lens that allows users to capture detailed and vivid close-up snapshots. Apple claims that the new A17 Pro offers camera performance equivalent to seven professional lenses. Users can now switch between three different focal lengths: 24mm, 28mm and 35mm, and the camera system now captures 48MP HEIF images with 4x the resolution. While the iPhone 15 Pro has a 3X telephoto lens, the iPhone 15 Pro Max has a 5X telephoto lens at 120mm. According to Apple, the telephoto's new tetraprism design combines optical image stabilization with Apple's shifting 3D autofocus sensor to create its most advanced stabilization system yet.

USB type C

Following new EU legislation requiring all electronic devices to have a standard charging connector, the iPhone 15 Pro Max now features USB Type-C and has replaced its proprietary Lightning port. Supports USB 3 for data transfer speeds of up to 10 gigabits per second. The iPhone 15 Pro Max also has the second-generation ultra-wideband chip along with Wi-Fi 6E.

iPhone 15 Pro Max: Prices and Availability

Unlike the iPhone 15 Pro, the iPhone 15 Pro Max has received a price hike and now starts at $1,199 in the US and Rs.1,59,900 in India. However, Apple has also increased the storage, with 256GB now the base storage option. It has three storage options: 256 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB. The iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available for pre-order starting Friday, September 15, at 5 a.m. PT. m. PDT. It will go on sale starting September 22. It comes in four finishes: Black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium.