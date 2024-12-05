Live
- Salman Khan Faces Another Threat as Man Detained Near Shooting Spot
- Three of a family stabbed to death in Neb Sarai
- Pushpa 2: The Rule – A Huge Hit with Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna
- Apple Extends iCloud Password Syncing to Firefox, but Windows Users Miss Out
- Revealed: Baba Siddique’s Shooters Allegedly Planned To Target Salman Khan Before NCP Leader’s Murder
- Bollywood stars, artistes to blend spirituality with entertainment
- Pushpa 2 Premiere: Woman Dies, Boy Injured at This Theatre
- Pushpa 2 Leaked Online: Will Piracy and High Ticket Prices Hurt Its Box Office?
- Preity Zinta shares picture posing with mother, says,© ‘you are the strongest woman I know’
- Telugu girl Hansika Nasanally wins National All-American Miss Title
Just In
Apple Extends iCloud Password Syncing to Firefox, but Windows Users Miss Out
Highlights
Apple’s iCloud Passwords now sync with Firefox on macOS, but Windows users must rely on Chrome or Edge for access.
Apple now allows iCloud users to sync passwords with Firefox via its official iCloud Passwords extension, which is compatible only with macOS Sonoma or later. Unfortunately, Windows users cannot take advantage of this feature. Instead, they must rely on iCloud for Windows and extensions for Chrome or Edge to access their stored credentials.
Originally developed by another contributor, the Firefox extension is now solely maintained by Apple. A GitHub notice confirms that Apple has taken ownership, with the repository kept for "historical reasons" but no longer actively linked to the project.
For Windows users hoping for broader support, Apple has yet to announce plans to extend compatibility to Firefox.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS