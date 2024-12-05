  • Menu
Apple Extends iCloud Password Syncing to Firefox, but Windows Users Miss Out

Apple’s iCloud Passwords now sync with Firefox on macOS, but Windows users must rely on Chrome or Edge for access.

Apple now allows iCloud users to sync passwords with Firefox via its official iCloud Passwords extension, which is compatible only with macOS Sonoma or later. Unfortunately, Windows users cannot take advantage of this feature. Instead, they must rely on iCloud for Windows and extensions for Chrome or Edge to access their stored credentials.

Originally developed by another contributor, the Firefox extension is now solely maintained by Apple. A GitHub notice confirms that Apple has taken ownership, with the repository kept for "historical reasons" but no longer actively linked to the project.

For Windows users hoping for broader support, Apple has yet to announce plans to extend compatibility to Firefox.

