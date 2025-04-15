Apple iOS 18.5 Beta Released with Bug Fixes, iOS 19 to Bring Major Redesign

Apple has launched the second developer beta of iOS 18.5 for iPhones that support it.

This update mainly works on improving performance and fixing various bugs.

One important fix solves a problem where the Apple Vision Pro app would open with a black screen on some devices.

It also fixes a problem with the Apple Intelligence-powered Writing Tools.

The first iOS 18.5 beta, released earlier this month, brought some small user interface (UI) updates.

These updates included an option to turn off Contact Photos in the Mail app.

It also added a dedicated AppleCare section in the Apple Account settings.

iOS 18.5 is expected to be a minor update overall. Apple is already focusing on the next big update, iOS 19, which will be announced at WWDC 2025 in June.

Here's What to Expect from iOS 19

Apple is preparing a major redesign for iOS 19. The update will focus on making the interface more consistent across all Apple devices.

Some of the expected design changes include system menus with shadows and depth effects, and dynamic visual effects, such as shimmering when the device moves. There will also be rounder app icons and floating in-app search bars.

System navigation will be improved with easier gestures and simpler navigation across all Apple devices. Additionally, the interface will become more consistent across the iPhone, iPad, and other Apple platforms.

Apple Intelligence will become smarter, with Siri improving its ability to understand context and tasks on the screen. There may also be potential integration with Google Gemini, which could bring more advanced AI features. The Health app will gain several new features, such as AI-based health coaching, personalised wellness recommendations, and new food tracking tools to help users reach their dietary goals. Finally, iOS 19 might include support for end-to-end encrypted RCS messaging on iPhones.