Apple iPhone 17 Series Expands eSIM-Only Models to 12 Countries, iPhone Air Debuts as World’s Slimmest

Apple has taken another bold step toward reshaping how users connect to mobile networks with the launch of its iPhone 17 lineup. The company unveiled four new models—iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the ultra-slim iPhone Air—ushering in a wider adoption of eSIM technology across global markets.

The standout this year is the iPhone Air, which Apple has positioned as its thinnest smartphone ever at just 5.64mm. More significantly, it becomes Apple’s first globally eSIM-only device, meaning users everywhere must transition to digital SIM profiles without the option of inserting a physical SIM card.

eSIM-Only Rollout Expands to More Countries

Apple isn’t going fully eSIM-only across the entire lineup yet, but it has widened the scope. The iPhone 17, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max are being offered in two configurations depending on the market: eSIM-only or a hybrid setup with nano SIM + eSIM support.

For the iPhone 17 family, 12 regions will exclusively receive eSIM-only models. These include:

Bahrain

Canada

Guam

Japan

Kuwait

Mexico

Oman

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

United States

US Virgin Islands

Customers in these countries will no longer find versions supporting physical SIM cards for the flagship models.

In contrast, China remains a unique case. Apple has held back from rolling out eSIM on its main iPhone 17 models there, restricting them to nano SIM support only. The exception is the iPhone Air, which continues its globally eSIM-only status without compromise.

Why Apple Is Phasing Out the SIM Tray

Apple’s push toward eliminating physical SIM slots stems from two main factors: design and efficiency. With slimmer devices like the iPhone Air, every millimetre counts. By removing the SIM tray, Apple saves precious internal space that can be reallocated to enhance performance, battery capacity, or design sleekness.

The company has long been an advocate of eSIM technology, promoting its benefits such as easier carrier switching and a smoother setup process. By gradually expanding eSIM-only availability, Apple is nudging the industry away from its decades-old reliance on removable SIM cards.

Implications for Users

While the eSIM-only approach delivers a streamlined experience, it also comes with trade-offs. In the 12 eSIM-only countries, users no longer have the convenience of popping in a physical SIM while travelling or switching carriers. Meanwhile, in markets where hybrid models are available, customers still enjoy flexibility but cannot use two physical SIM cards simultaneously.

This strategy highlights Apple’s adaptability. In regions where digital SIM infrastructure is still developing, the company continues to provide hybrid models, balancing innovation with practical needs. However, the writing on the wall is clear: as global carrier support strengthens, physical SIM cards are likely to fade into history.

A Glimpse Into the Future

With the iPhone 17 series, Apple has expanded its eSIM-only footprint significantly. As more countries and carriers embrace digital provisioning, future iPhone models may push even harder toward eliminating the physical SIM altogether. The iPhone Air signals where Apple is headed: ultra-thin, highly optimized devices that rely fully on next-generation connectivity solutions.

In short, the iPhone 17 series not only refines Apple’s design language but also accelerates the industry-wide shift toward a SIM-free digital era.