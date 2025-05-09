Apple Launches Viral Music Chart with Shazam Data on Apple Music

Apple has introduced a brand-new “Viral Chart” playlist on Apple Music, givinglisteners a fresh way to tap into what’s trending globally. The playlist,updated daily, highlights the top 50 songs people are discovering throughShazam—Apple’s music recognition app that identifies tracks playing in the realworld.

The launch of this feature brings a real-time pulse to Apple Music, lettingusers see exactly what’s catching ears on the streets, in cafes, or acrosssocial media. According to David Emery of Apple Music UK, “Shazam’s data offersa comprehensive view of today’s fastest-growing songs across the globe.” Headds that the playlist ranks songs based on “their weekly growth in Shazamvolume.”

Music fans can also visit Shazam’s official website to browse the viralrankings by country, offering a hyper-local view of what’s gaining momentumworldwide. At the time of writing, the top viral tracks include “Shake It To The Max(FLY) [Remix]” by Moliy, “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” by Starship, and “HotTogether” by The Pointer Sisters. With this playlist, Apple connects digital discovery with real-worldlistening like never before.