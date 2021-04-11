Apple Music TV now available in UK, Canada

San Francisco: After making its debut in the US last year, Apple Music TV is now available in the UK and Canada.



Apple users can watch Apple Music TV for free through the TV app or the Music app. To find it in the TV app, one needs to scroll down on the Watch Now page for the Apple Music TV carousel, reports 9To5Google.

Unfortunately, the TV app does not let you bookmark your channel to make it easier to find. So you have to resort to scrolling down through several screenfuls of content each time you want to tune in.

In the Music app, the channel is currently featured at the top of the Browse tab.

Apple is celebrating the expansion of Apple Music TV into the UK by featuring songs from British artistes, including Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Little Mix and Stormzy.

When Apple Music TV debuted in the US, Apple used it as a platform to promote the Bruce Springsteen documentary on Apple TV Plus, the report said.

The company plans to host various live concerts and other exclusives on the channel in the future, it added.

"It's personalised and expertly curated, so you'll discover the best of what's on. And it's all in the Apple TV app. On all your screens. It's the ultimate way to watch TV," the company had said during the launch last year.