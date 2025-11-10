Apple Plans Major Redesign for 2026 MacBook Pro with OLED Touchscreen — But Base Model Misses Out

Apple is reportedly preparing one of its biggest MacBook Pro upgrades in years, with a redesigned model expected to feature an OLED display and touch support. According to a new report from a popular publication, the tech giant plans to introduce these changes in its high-end MacBook Pro lineup powered by the upcoming M6 Pro and M6 Max chips. However, the base M6 MacBook Pro will reportedly retain its existing design, continuing Apple’s current differentiation strategy across its product tiers.

The MacBook Pro has remained largely unchanged in terms of aesthetics since the 2021 redesign. Now, Apple seems ready to break that cycle. The upcoming OLED models, internally codenamed K114 and K116, will not only offer richer colours and deeper blacks but also introduce touch capabilities — a first for MacBook devices. The addition of a touchscreen is expected to blur the line between MacBooks and iPads, offering users a more versatile computing experience.

These OLED panels are said to match the quality of Apple’s premium displays found in iPhones and iPad Pros, ensuring consistency across its ecosystem. The new design could also feature a slimmer chassis, making the devices more portable while maintaining their high performance and battery efficiency.

Interestingly, Apple seems to be reserving this redesign exclusively for its top-tier models. The report does not provide a specific reason for leaving the base variant out of the upgrade cycle, but analysts believe Apple wants to create clearer distinctions between its standard and premium laptops. This approach mirrors the company’s strategy in the iPhone lineup, where Pro models often debut new technologies first before they trickle down to standard models in later releases.

While the base M6 MacBook Pro will likely retain the current design for now, future updates could eventually bring OLED and touch support to lower-tier models once the technology becomes more affordable to implement.

Apple recently launched the M5 MacBook Pro, with the M5 Pro and M5 Max versions expected to arrive in early 2026. Following that, the redesigned M6 Pro and M6 Max MacBook Pro models are expected to debut in late 2026 or early 2027. Early projections suggest these models could come with a $100 price increase in the US market, reflecting the cost of the OLED panels and other hardware advancements.

In a parallel move, Apple is also rumoured to be developing a new affordable MacBook, which could start at around Rs 50,000, aimed at students and budget-conscious buyers.

If these reports hold true, the next-generation MacBook Pro lineup will mark a significant shift in Apple’s laptop design philosophy — introducing touch functionality for the first time and offering a more immersive display experience that aligns with the company’s broader ecosystem vision.