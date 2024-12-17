Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.3 Beta: How to Download the Latest Update

A week after the official release of iOS 18.2, Apple launched the iOS 18.3 beta 1 for developers on December 16. This update will introduce new Apple Intelligence features, fixes, and improvements to existing functionalities. As Apple continues its gradual rollout of AI enhancements, users can anticipate incremental upgrades with each update. Know how you can download the iOS 18.3 beta on your iPhone.

How to Download iOS 18.3 Beta on iPhone

Open Settings : Go to the Settings app on your iPhone. Navigate to Software Updates : Tap “General” and select “Software Updates.” Enable Beta Updates : Choose “Beta Updates” and select “iOS 18 Developer Beta.” Download and Install : Go back to the main Software Update page. You will see the iOS 18.3 Beta available. Tap “Download and Install.” Accept Terms : Agree to the terms and conditions and wait for the installation to complete.

iOS 18.3 Beta: Compatibility and Limitations

The iOS 18.3 beta is primarily available for iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and the upcoming iPhone 16 series. Other iPhone users can also install the beta, but they won’t have access to the exclusive Apple Intelligence features.

iOS 18.3 Beta 1 Features and Updates

According to reports, the iOS 18.3 beta includes the following updates:

Image Playground : A new feature enabling users to generate images in a Sketch style, offering realistic, detailed drawings.

Enhanced Siri : Apple is expected to improve Siri’s understanding of personal contexts, enhance task management, and deliver more precise responses.

Warning for Users

