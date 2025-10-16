Apple Unveils 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 Chip: Price, Specs, and India Launch Details

Apple has officially launched the new 14-inch MacBook Pro in India, featuring the all-new M5 processor—a major leap in performance and efficiency. The laptop is now available for pre-orders and will hit retail shelves starting October 22, 2025.

Apple MacBook Pro 14: India Prices and Variants

The base variant of the new MacBook Pro 14 with M5 starts at ₹1,69,900, offering 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD storage. Apple also provides two higher configurations — one with 1TB storage at ₹1,89,900 and another with 24GB RAM and 1TB SSD priced at ₹2,09,900.

For power users, Apple’s online store allows customization up to 32GB of RAM and a massive 4TB SSD, doubling last year’s storage ceiling. The laptop comes in Silver and Space Black finishes. Students can avail a ₹10,000 discount through Apple’s Education Store, making it more affordable for young professionals and creators.

M5 Chip: The Powerhouse Upgrade

At the heart of this upgrade lies the M5 chip, Apple’s latest in-house silicon. Also featured in the new iPad Pro and Vision Pro, the M5 continues Apple’s strategy of unifying performance across its ecosystem.

The chip includes a 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine dedicated to AI-driven computing. Apple claims the M5 delivers up to 15% faster CPU performance and 45% better graphics output than the previous M4 chip. Each GPU core now includes a Neural Accelerator, multiplying AI graphical processing by over four times. Memory bandwidth has also improved, now reaching 153GB/s, supporting demanding creative workloads and multitasking with ease.

Display and Design

Design-wise, Apple maintains its signature aesthetic with a sturdy aluminium body. The 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display offers a crisp 3024x1964 resolution, 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1,600 nits (HDR). The screen continues to set benchmarks in visual performance, and professionals can choose the nano-texture glass option to minimize reflections in bright workspaces.

Connectivity and ports remain robust, including three Thunderbolt ports, HDMI, SDXC card slot, MagSafe 3, and a headphone jack. The backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID completes the premium experience.

Software, AI, and Battery

Running on macOS Tahoe (macOS 26), the new MacBook Pro fully supports Apple Intelligence — the company’s suite of on-device AI tools for tasks like text summarization and image editing.

Other highlights include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, a 12MP Center Stage camera, and a six-speaker Dolby Atmos system. Security is handled through Touch ID integrated into the power button.

Powering it all is a 72.4Wh battery capable of up to 24 hours of video playback. The laptop ships with a 70W USB-C charger, while a 96W adapter is available for faster charging. Weighing 1.55kg, it remains light enough for creators and professionals who are always on the move.

With this release, Apple strengthens its foothold in the premium laptop space, offering power, portability, and intelligent performance — all in a familiar yet finely refined package.