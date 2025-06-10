Apple Unveils iOS 26 and “Liquid Glass” Redesign at WWDC 2025 Amid Heightened Industry Pressure

Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025 kicked off with more than just fanfare—it arrived at a time when the company is navigating multiple external pressures. Facing delayed AI rollouts, legal scrutiny over its App Store practices, and the broader challenges of global tariffs, Apple has had to juggle innovation with introspection. Still, as always, the show went on—ushering in sweeping updates across its ecosystem.

At the heart of this year’s announcements is Apple’s new design language, dubbed Liquid Glass. This fresh aesthetic, now integrated across all of Apple’s core platforms—including iOS 26, macOS Tahoe 26, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26—promises a smoother, more immersive interface. While reactions to Liquid Glass were mixed, with some calling it subtle to a fault, it undoubtedly signals Apple’s attempt to create visual unity across devices.

One of the most notable changes is the renaming of its OS lineup, adopting a unified naming convention ending in “26” across all platforms. The move streamlines version tracking for users and developers alike.

The spotlight—quite literally—shone on Spotlight, Apple’s system-wide search feature. According to tech journalist David Pierce, the updates make Spotlight “look like a power user dream,” suggesting major improvements for productivity and customization.

While Siri updates were notably absent—an omission that raised eyebrows given the current AI arms race—Apple did make a play in that space. The company is opening on-device Apple Intelligence capabilities to third-party app developers, signaling a major shift in how developers can harness local AI tools while protecting user privacy.

Additionally, Apple announced integration with ChatGPT in Image Playground, opening up new creative possibilities. Though Apple is still playing catch-up to competitors in generative AI, this move may help close the gap.

The new Games app aims to foster social connections through gaming, further integrating Apple’s ecosystem. Meanwhile, AirPods have received a surprising upgrade—camera controls, enhancing user interaction in seamless ways.

Multitasking improvements on iPadOS also made a splash, targeting productivity users who have long requested more flexible workflows on iPads. For the Vision Pro, visionOS 26 now supports PSVR2 controllers and introduces spatial widgets, offering a more interactive and gaming-friendly mixed-reality experience.

Of course, the event wasn’t without drama. A protester attempted to interrupt Apple exec Craig Federighi, drawing attention to the undercurrent of tension surrounding Apple’s policies and societal impact.

Despite the weight of regulatory and market challenges, Apple’s WWDC 2025 was packed with vision and ambition. The company may be on the defensive, but it’s still moving forward—with Liquid Glass in hand and a determination to redefine how users experience its platforms.

As the updates roll out, developers and users alike will be watching closely to see whether Apple’s software evolution can match the magnitude of its past innovations.