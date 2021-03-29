Apple users should install this iOS update urgently; check out 

Apple is rolling out iOS 14.4.2, iPadOS 14.4.2, and watchOS 7.3.3, and users must install the update at the earliest. "This update offers important security updates and is recommended for all users," Apple says in a security advisory for its users.



The update is reported to be in response to discovering a flaw that would allow hackers to insert malicious code into affected devices, granting them access to users' private data, details such as name, email address, and more. Apple says it is aware that the vulnerability may have been exploited in the wild. A security support document says the update fixes a flaw that was "actively exploited."

"Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to universal cross-site scripting. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited," says Apple about the impact of the vulnerability. "This issue was addressed by improved management of object lifetimes," the company further adds in the description.

"For the protection of our customers, Apple doesn't disclose, discuss, or confirm security issues until an investigation has occurred and patches or releases are generally available," shares the company on its security updates page.

Update available for these Apple devices

As per Apple's release notes, the update is available for iPhone 6s and later models, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad fifth generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (seventh generation). Apple has also launched a security patch update for iOS 12, version 12.5.2, for the devices that cannot update iOS14. This list of devices includes iPhone 6, iPhone 5s, third-generation iPad mini, first-generation iPad Air, and sixth-generation iPod Touch. From this, we understand that security vulnerability also affects older iOS devices.

How to update

Apple iOS and iPadOS 14.4.2 updates are available on all eligible devices wirelessly in the Settings app. If users want to update their iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch, one needs to go to Settings> General and then tap Software Update. Tap Download and install.