Apple's 2025 Lineup: Upcoming Products and Upgrades Details

Apple has exciting plans for 2025, with several product launches and feature upgrades on the horizon. Here's what we know so far about the tech giant's anticipated innovations.

iPhone SE 4 (or iPhone 16e)

After a three-year hiatus, Apple is bringing back the SE series, potentially under the name iPhone 16e. Reports suggest it will feature a design similar to the iPhone 14, including a 6.1-inch display with a smaller notch. Powered by the A18 chip—first seen in the iPhone 16—the iPhone SE 4 could debut in March 2025, offering a budget-friendly alternative with modern features.

Apple Command Center

As per reports, Apple is developing a smart home hub to rival the Amazon Echo Show. Dubbed the Apple Command Center, this device will feature a display for FaceTime calls, video playback, and smart home controls. Integrated with Apple Intelligence, it will offer smart replies, task management, and voice-controlled functionality, making it an adaptable addition to any home.

iPhone 17 Air

Apple is rumoured to introduce a new flagship model, the iPhone 17 Air, as part of the iPhone 17 series. This ultra-slim smartphone, just 6 mm thick, may replace the iPhone 17 Plus model. Expected to feature a single rear camera, Apple Intelligence integration, and advanced functionality, the iPhone 17 Air aims to be a sleek, high-performance device. However, its slim design may involve some tradeoffs. The iPhone 17 Air will likely launch alongside the standard iPhone 17 lineup in late 2025.

Updated AirPods Pro

A redesigned AirPods Pro is also in the works for 2025. This new model is expected to feature upgraded sound quality, improved Active Noise Cancellation, and a next-generation H-series chip. Also, it may include health-monitoring features like heart rate tracking and temperature monitoring, expanding its utility beyond audio performance.

Smarter Siri Capabilities

Next year, in 2025, Apple aims to enhance Siri with new features related to Apple Intelligence. With the iOS 18 update, Siri could gain onscreen awareness, personal context, and expanded access to app functionalities. These advancements plan to deliver a more intuitive, efficient virtual assistant experience for Apple users.

Apple's 2025 lineup promises a year of exciting advancements from creative designs to enhanced smart features.