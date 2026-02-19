RRR, HAM roads get big boost in new Budget infra proposals

Hyderabad: Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Wednesday directed officials to prepare focused and outcome-based Budget Estimates for 2026 to 2027. He stated that the department plays a decisive role in accelerating the growth trajectory of Telangana. Reviewing last year’s allocations and the progress of various works at the Secretariat, Venkat Reddy stressed that clear planning and financial discipline must guide the upcoming annual budget.

He called for prioritising game changer infrastructure projects, particularly the Regional Ring Road, in alignment with the long-term development roadmap of the state. He noted that the government intends to construct high-quality roads across Telangana under the Hybrid Annuity Model and urged officials to overcome existing bottlenecks through coordinated efforts.

Regarding national highway projects, Venkat Reddy announced that the eight-lane expansion of the Hyderabad to Vijayawada stretch of National Highway 65 is set to commence shortly. He confirmed he would once again urge Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to expedite the project, which is expected to reduce travel time between the two cities to about two and a half hours. He also plans to meet other Union Ministers to speed up centrally assisted projects. Special Chief Secretary Vikas Raj assured that the department would prepare structured and realistic budget proposals as advised by the Minister and ensure close coordination for timely execution of works.