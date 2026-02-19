Ramzan is a symbol of religious harmony: CM Revanth

On the occasion of the commencement of the holy month of Ramzan, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy extended heartfelt greetings to the Muslim community.

The Chief Minister said that the fasting and prayers observed by Muslims throughout the holy month promote spirituality, discipline and devotion. He stated that Telangana stands as an embodiment of secularism and religious harmony in the country.

He wished that Muslims celebrate Ramzan with joy and peace, and receive the blessings of Almighty Allah.