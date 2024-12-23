Apple's Face ID Smart Doorbell Could Unlock Doors by Late 2025

Apple may soon redefine home security with a Face ID-enabled smart doorbell, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Expected to launch by late 2025, this latest device may allow homeowners to unlock their doors simply by looking at them. Like Face ID on iPhones, the doorbell will reportedly identify residents and grant access automatically, offering a seamless and secure experience.

A key feature of the smart doorbell is its rumoured use of Apple's Secure Enclave chip, which processes and stores biometric data separately from the primary hardware. This ensures a high level of privacy and security, aligning with Apple's reputation for prioritizing user data protection.

The device may also integrate with existing HomeKit-enabled smart locks, making it an appealing choice for users already invested in Apple's ecosystem. Alternatively, Apple could partner with a leading smart lock manufacturer to provide a complete, integrated solution. Reports suggest the doorbell will be powered by the "Proxima" chip, Apple's proprietary Wi-Fi and Bluetooth hybrid technology, which is also expected to feature in upcoming HomePod Mini and Apple TV devices.

This project forms part of Apple's broader push into the smart home market, spearheaded by its "Apple Intelligence" initiative. Beyond the Face ID doorbell, the company is reportedly developing other advanced home devices, such as a 6-inch smart home hub with a display for controlling devices, making FaceTime calls, and playing videos.

Additionally, a privacy-focused security camera is said to be in the works to complement Apple's growing lineup of smart home products.

While the concept of a Face ID-equipped doorbell offers convenience, it also raises questions about potential vulnerabilities. Critics have highlighted risks such as system malfunctions or hacking attempts that could compromise home security. However, Apple's history of building secure and privacy-focused products could help alleviate these concerns.

Though still in early development, the smart doorbell reflects Apple's ambition to compete with established players like Amazon's Ring. If successful, it could set a new standard for smart home security.

Apple's innovation doesn't stop at doorbells. Reports hint at future devices like an iPad-like smart display that magnetically attaches to walls or speaker bases and even a robotic arm-mounted display. These projects underline Apple's commitment to creating an interconnected and user-friendly smart home ecosystem, promising a more intuitive experience for its users.