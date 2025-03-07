Apple’s First Foldable iPhone Expected in 2026: Price, Features, and More

Apple has long been rumored to be working on a foldable device, but multiple delays due to hardware challenges have kept it from launching. However, reports now suggest that Apple could introduce its first foldable iPhone in 2026. If the speculation holds true, the device could mark Apple’s official entry into the foldable smartphone market.

Expected Pricing and Premium Build

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s foldable iPhone might come with a hefty price tag, potentially exceeding $2,000. This could make it one of the most expensive foldable smartphones available. Apple is expected to use high-quality materials such as a stainless steel and titanium alloy hinge to ensure durability and a crease-free folding display.

Design and Key Features

Leaks suggest that the foldable iPhone could be incredibly slim, measuring around 4.5mm in thickness when unfolded and 9.5mm when folded. Unlike current iPhones that rely on Face ID, the foldable model may reintroduce Touch ID. The fingerprint sensor is rumored to be integrated into a capacitive side button, similar to the iPad Air.

Display and Camera Setup

The foldable iPhone is expected to feature a 5.5-inch external display and a 7.8-inch primary folding screen. On the camera front, the device could include a dual-camera setup on the rear, along with two selfie cameras—one on the cover display and another on the main screen.

What to Expect from Apple’s Foldable iPhone

While these early details indicate a premium foldable device, Apple has yet to confirm any official specifications. If the reports are accurate, Apple’s entry into the foldable smartphone segment could redefine industry standards. More details are likely to emerge as the launch date approaches.