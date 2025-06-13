Apple’s iOS 18 Adds Android-Like Features: A Familiar Turn at WWDC 2024

At Apple’s WWDC 2024, the tech giant unveiled a host of new features for iOS 18 — but many seasoned Android users may have experienced a strong sense of déjà vu. Over the years, Apple and Google have traded ideas across their platforms, but this year's keynote leaned particularly hard into territory that Android users have long considered home.

Among the standout features announced was Apple’s new Call Screening tool. While it drew applause from Apple fans, Android loyalists quickly recognised it as a mainstay of Google’s Pixel phones since Android 12 — and even earlier in some variations. On Pixel devices, call screening not only filters potential spam calls but also offers the option to have the phone automatically handle these interruptions. The upcoming iOS 18 version promises similar automatic screening capabilities.

"Screen Call is something I certainly miss when I move from Android to iOS, so as long as it works reasonably well, I think it’s going to be a welcome feature on the iPhone," a user shared — and it echoes the sentiment of many who value the practicality of not having to pick up unknown calls.

Another familiar utility making its way to iPhones is Hold Assist, which Android first introduced in 2020 via Pixel devices. The feature, as seen in Google’s implementation, alerts users once a customer service agent is on the line, eliminating the need to wait on hold listening to elevator music. Apple's version follows the same concept in iOS 18: step away from the call, and your iPhone will notify you when a human finally answers.

“Screen Call is such a godsend,” remarked one user. “I find myself being pushed to work my problems out with web-based customer service chatbots more than on the phone lately, but in the rare times when I need to hold it’s usually for an unreasonable amount of time.” That frustration is exactly what Hold Assist aims to resolve — and now iPhone users can enjoy that same peace of mind.

Interestingly, the influence appears to be flowing in both directions. Just as Apple is borrowing from Android’s playbook, Android itself is gearing up to add an equivalent to Live Activities and is offering enhanced customisation for quick settings — a hallmark of the iOS experience.

While some critics point out Apple’s tendency to repackage existing ideas as innovation, others argue that good design knows no brand loyalty. Whether borrowed or homegrown, what matters most to users is functionality — and the convenience these features bring to daily phone use.

At the end of the day, whether your team iOS or Android, these cross-platform inspirations mean everyone benefits. And while Apple may not explicitly credit Google for the original ideas, iPhone users will soon enjoy features that Android fans have loved for years.