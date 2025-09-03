Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things Drive Advances in Civil Engineering, Structural Specialist Analyzes

A traditional sector in transformation

Civil Engineering, historically marked by the balance between practical and intellectual skills, is undergoing an unprecedented transformation. Technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) are being incorporated into the sector to increase efficiency, safety, and quality in large-scale projects.

Although the pace of adoption varies between countries, the sector’s expansion is clear. Recent studies show global growth above 10% per year, even amid economic and health crises. This progress is directly linked to the integration of digital solutions in project planning and execution.

In the United States, for instance, the sector continues to receive significant infrastructure investments. In 2024, the country registered strong growth, and projections for 2025 point to continuous expansion, supported by initiatives focused on technological modernization and sustainability.

Global investment outlook

This trend is consistent worldwide. Between 2024 and 2025, investments in IoT grew by nearly 20%, with projections reaching US$400 billion in the coming years. In AI, the outlook is even greater: more than US$500 billion in global investments, according to institutions such as IDC and McKinsey & Company.

According to structural civil engineer Aziz Hamid Farooqi, “a significant share of these investments will be directed to engineering projects. We can already observe concrete progress: new tools make planning, construction, monitoring, and maintenance safer and more efficient, delivering higher quality at every stage of the project.”

Practical contributions and challenges

The combined use of AI and IoT is already present in initiatives such as smart cities, refineries, petrochemical facilities, and large industrial projects. Software that monitors structural wear and predicts maintenance intervals, along with the robotization of construction stages, has made operations more precise and safer, extending the lifespan of critical infrastructure.

However, these advances also bring challenges. In AI, there are concerns about the transparency of algorithms applied in structural calculations and failure predictions, often too complex for engineers to fully understand. Meanwhile, IoT increases the cyber vulnerability of structures and facilities, requiring strong investment in data protection and network stability.

“Algorithms are extremely powerful, but we still need to advance in terms of transparency. As engineers, we must understand the limits of these tools so that technology becomes our ally, not a zone of uncertainty,” observes Farooqi.

The trajectory of Aziz Hamid Farooqi

With a Master’s degree in Structural Civil Engineering from the University of Engineering and Technology in Pakistan, Aziz Hamid Farooqi has more than 22 years of experience in highly complex projects across the Middle East, the United States, and Canada. Since 2021, he has served as Structural Engineering Lead at One World Engineering (OWE) in Ontario, where he led a US$185 million project — one of North America’s largest organic waste processing facilities.

His career also includes joint ventures such as Aramco & Dow_US, where he was responsible for ensuring the structural integrity of critical refineries and petrochemical plants. Recognized for his innovative solutions, Farooqi applies modular construction techniques and advanced structural analysis tools, reducing costs and timelines without compromising safety or sustainability.

For his performance, he has received several Certificates of Appreciation at Sadara Chemical Plant (2021–2023), including the Best Employee of the Year (2015) award, highlighting his leadership and technical excellence.

“Each project is an opportunity to innovate. Whether by using more sustainable materials or modular construction methods, our goal is always to deliver greater value with less environmental impact,” says Farooqi.

“Civil engineering is, above all, a service to society. Ensuring the structural integrity of refineries, chemical plants, and entire cities means protecting lives and contributing to a safer future,” he adds.

The future of civil engineering

Combining technological innovation, sustainability, and social safety, civil engineering is moving toward a more resilient future. But, as Farooqi emphasizes, this will only be possible with qualified professionals capable of integrating artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things in a responsible and strategic way.

Table – Global Investment Projections (2024–2026)

Technology 2024 Investment 2025 Projection 2026 Projection IoT US$ 330 billion US$ 400 billion US$ 450+ billion AI US$ 450 billion US$ 500+ billion US$ 600+ billion

“Rather than replacing engineers, these technologies expand our capabilities. They strengthen the profession, broadening the impact of engineering in building a safer and more sustainable future,” concludes Farooqi.