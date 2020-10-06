Best Fitness Smart Bands for less than Rs 5,000

With the increased work stress, sedentary lifestyle and poor eating habits during the present work-from-home situation, the fitness goals of many have been affected. If you want to keep a track ton your goals and also measure these changes, a fitness band is the best option to invest in. Fitness bands help you keep track of your daily activities, calories, heart rate, and sleep. Here we bring the best 5 fitness bands that you can buy for less than 5,000 rupees.

Mi Band 5

Xiaomi recently launched its Mi Band 5 smart fitness band at Rs 2,499. The band features a 1.1-inch AMOLED screen, 24 × 7 heart rate monitoring, REM (rapid eye movement) tracking, stress monitoring, and more. The band comes with 11 professional sports modes and the battery last up to 21 days. Mi Band 5 also comes with a PAI (Personal Activity Intelligence), which lets users know how active they need to be to stay healthy.

Mi Band 5 smart fitness band





GOQii Vital ECG

GOQii Vital ECG is one of the only fitness trackers that brings a built-in ECG tracker. It is available for Rs 3,999, and it can monitor ECG, heart rate and workout in real-time. The band also displays notifications and is waterproof that makes it suitable for swimming. The company claims on a single charge; the battery lasts for one week. Along with the tracker, customers will get a free 3-month subscription to GOQii Personal Healthcare.

GOQii Vital ECG Band





Samsung Galaxy Fit e



Samsung Galaxy Fit e is a good fitness band in this price range which costs Rs 2490. This band from Samsung is light weighted, compact and water-resistant. It brings a 0.74-inch PMOLED Display which displays Time/Date, Alarm Clock, Call, and Text Alerts. It has a continuous Heart Rate Monitor with Samsung Health app, and it can auto-detect 3 exercises.









This Samsung band has 70 mAh Battery which lasts up to 6 days on usage.

Honor Band 5

Honor Band 5 is priced at Rs 2,299 and offers a host of features including a 0.95-inch AMOLED display, a TruSeen 3.0 heart rate monitor, swimming stroke recognition, sleep monitor, and more. It comes with 10 different fitness modes and has a water resistance of up to 50 meters.

Honor Band 5





Redmi Smart Band

Redmi Smart Band costs Rs 1,599; it is one of the most affordable smart bands available in India. It features a 1.08-inch colour LCD screen and comes with five professional sports modes as well as sleep quality analysis. It offers 24-hour heart rate tracking and power-packed with a battery life of up to 20 days.

Redmi Smart Band





