Best Fitness Smart Bands for less than Rs 5,000
With the increased work stress, sedentary lifestyle and poor eating habits during the present work-from-home situation, the fitness goals of many have been affected. If you want to keep a track ton your goals and also measure these changes, a fitness band is the best option to invest in. Fitness bands help you keep track of your daily activities, calories, heart rate, and sleep. Here we bring the best 5 fitness bands that you can buy for less than 5,000 rupees.
Mi Band 5
Xiaomi recently launched its Mi Band 5 smart fitness band at Rs 2,499. The band features a 1.1-inch AMOLED screen, 24 × 7 heart rate monitoring, REM (rapid eye movement) tracking, stress monitoring, and more. The band comes with 11 professional sports modes and the battery last up to 21 days. Mi Band 5 also comes with a PAI (Personal Activity Intelligence), which lets users know how active they need to be to stay healthy.
GOQii Vital ECG
GOQii Vital ECG is one of the only fitness trackers that brings a built-in ECG tracker. It is available for Rs 3,999, and it can monitor ECG, heart rate and workout in real-time. The band also displays notifications and is waterproof that makes it suitable for swimming. The company claims on a single charge; the battery lasts for one week. Along with the tracker, customers will get a free 3-month subscription to GOQii Personal Healthcare.
Samsung Galaxy Fit e
Samsung Galaxy Fit e is a good fitness band in this price range which costs Rs 2490. This band from Samsung is light weighted, compact and water-resistant. It brings a 0.74-inch PMOLED Display which displays Time/Date, Alarm Clock, Call, and Text Alerts. It has a continuous Heart Rate Monitor with Samsung Health app, and it can auto-detect 3 exercises.
This Samsung band has 70 mAh Battery which lasts up to 6 days on usage.
Honor Band 5
Honor Band 5 is priced at Rs 2,299 and offers a host of features including a 0.95-inch AMOLED display, a TruSeen 3.0 heart rate monitor, swimming stroke recognition, sleep monitor, and more. It comes with 10 different fitness modes and has a water resistance of up to 50 meters.
Redmi Smart Band
Redmi Smart Band costs Rs 1,599; it is one of the most affordable smart bands available in India. It features a 1.08-inch colour LCD screen and comes with five professional sports modes as well as sleep quality analysis. It offers 24-hour heart rate tracking and power-packed with a battery life of up to 20 days.