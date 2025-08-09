Best Practices for Managing Windows 10 End of Life Securely

Windows 10 end of life security. In less than three years, Microsoft will no longer provide any form of support to users of the OS. On October 14, 2025, the company will stop pushing out security updates and any other technical support for Windows 10. At this point, you can continue to use your Windows 10 device as usual — the OS wo n’t shut off suddenly or stop working. still, it'll no longer be defended against malware and ransomware, and vulnerabilities will be left open without security updates to fix them.

Your best bet is to start by checking the Windows 10 upgrade guide. It clearly states if your device is eligible for a free upgrade to Windows 11. If so, this is your best bet for a seamless upgrade path that is also quite affordable since it’s completely free through Windows Update. Windows 11 brings a host of modern security and performance improvements and features over its predecessor.

If your device doesn’t Windows 10 support ending, you’ll have to choose another option, like secure Windows 10 transition (ESU) plan. This service is only available to commercial customers (businesses and organizations), and you must pay to keep getting security updates after the end-of-support date.

ESU costs consumers about $30 per device, per year, though some existing commercial customers may have lower rates negotiated with Microsoft. However, there’s good news if you don’t qualify for an ESU discount: Microsoft has announced that it will be offering the Extended Security Updates program for free. All you need to do is either sign in to your device with a Microsoft account or redeem 1,000 Microsoft Rewards points and you’ll be all set.

Microsoft offers various tools for businesses to help you manage Windows 10 EOL, from simple readiness checklists to more advanced deployment planning and professional migration services. If you’re in an enterprise setting, it’s also worth taking a look at the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) in the UK’s recommendation to companies to “move away from Windows 10 as soon as possible.”