BGMI 3.8 Update: Steampunk Frontier Mode, Giant Potion, Loot Trains & More!
Krafton has released the BGMI 3.8 update, featuring the exciting Steampunk Frontier Mode, Giant Potion, Mechanical Hook, and Loot Trains
Krafton has started giving out the new BGMI 3.8 update in India. This update adds the Steampunk Frontier Theme Mode, inspired by the anime Attack on Titan. It also brings new features that will make the game more fun.
What’s New in BGMI 3.8?
Steampunk Frontier Theme Mode
The main feature of this update is the Steampunk Frontier Mode. It has anime-style graphics and two areas on the Erangel map near the Shooting Range and Mylta. These places have a lot of loot, and many players will fight there.
Giant Potion
A new feature is the Giant Potion. This potion makes a player turn into a giant. The player’s teammates can ride on the giant’s shoulders. The potion only lasts for a short time, so players must use it wisely.
Mechanical Hook
The Mechanical Hook is like Spider-Man’s gear. It helps players swing across buildings and hard areas quickly. This tool is useful for escaping or sneaking up on enemies.
Loot Trains
Loot Trains are new in BGMI. These moving trains carry valuable items like weapons. Players can get on the trains to take the items and get a better advantage in the game.
How to Install BGMI 3.8 Update
To install the update:
- Make sure you have at least 2GB of free space on your device.
- Check if your current BGMI version is up to date.
Downlad the update from:
- Google Play Store (for Android)
- Apple App Store (for iOS)
The update is being released slowly, so some players may have to wait. Krafton says you should check often.
Final Thoughts
BGMI 3.8 brings new fun features, including anime graphics, special tools, and new strategies. Whether you are new to the game or a pro, this update makes the game more exciting.