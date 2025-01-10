Blinkit Now Delivers Laptops, Monitors, and Printers in 10 Minutes

Blinkit, a leading quick-commerce platform known for lightning-fast grocery deliveries, has expanded its offerings to include electronics. Announced by CEO Albinder Dhindsa on X, the company will deliver laptops, monitors, printers, and related accessories in as little as 10 minutes, further redefining convenience for its customers.

In partnership with top electronics brands, Blinkit now offers laptops from HP, monitors by Lenovo, Zebronics, and MSI, and printers from Canon and HP. Additionally, printer cartridges from HP and Canon are available, and there is a plan to add Epson cartridges soon. This new service already lives in key cities such as Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Lucknow, with deliveries handled by a specialized large-order fleet for bulkier items.

Dhindsa emphasized that Blinkit aims to expand its electronics portfolio further, promising more brands and products in the near future. This bold move is expected to provide customers unparalleled convenience and competitive pricing, removing the need for middlemen or physical store visits.

While consumers benefit from this innovation, small businesses and authorized dealers may face challenges. The ease and speed of Blinkit’s service, combined with reduced operational costs, could disrupt traditional retail models that rely on physical stores and staff-heavy operations. By adding electronics to its portfolio, Blinkit is enhancing its customer offerings and setting a new benchmark in e-commerce efficiency.