Bumble Releases Safety Guide For Women To Address Online Bullying

Bumble announced Wednesday the launch of a new initiative called "Defend Safety." The women's dating app has first partnered with Red Dot Foundation's flagship public safety platform, Safecity, to launch a safety guide. In a Bumble survey, 83% of women in India experience bullying online, with 1 in 3 women experiencing it every week. Around 70% of women also believe that cyberbullying has increased since confinement.



Priti Joshi, vice president of strategy and global operations at Bumble, commented on the launch of the safety guide: "Through Bumble's Stands for Safety initiative, we hope to equip and empower women in India with crucial information to understand and recognize. , prevent and combat digital abuse. We are pleased to partner with Safecity, which has been doing an incredible job creating safer spaces for women worldwide. We will continue to demonstrate our commitment to creating safer and healthier relationships on our platform and in our communities."

The safety guide can be accessed here (LINK HERE TO https://bumble.com/the-buzz/safety-center-bumble-india), and it presents different types of online abuse, what they are, and the steps women should take if they experience it. The security guide is not limited to Bumble but any social platform. For cyberbullying, the safety guide suggests documenting incidents, ending contact immediately, and reporting and blocking them. This can be applied to any form of online abuse, such as doxxing, where someone reveals her personal information without her consent. An official report can also be filed on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal or reported to the police.

In situations where someone is posing as you online, you can warn your contacts about it and report and block the fake profile. More complex situations include worry trolling, in which someone shows that they are supporting you but are actually criticizing you. Flaming is another one where people post disrespectful comments online. In both cases, it is advisable to contact that person and ask them to refrain from doing so. One can file a complaint officially in more serious cases.