Celebrate Valentine's Day with Wordle: Tips, Hints, and Answer for February 14

Highlights

Celebrate Valentine's Day by solving Wordle #1,336 with our helpful tips! Guess the five-letter word in six tries with green, yellow, and gray tiles guiding your way.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day by tackling Wordle, the addictive word game that has won the hearts of players everywhere.

In Wordle, you’ll need to guess a five-letter word in six tries.

Here's how it works:

  • Green tiles mean the letter is in the correct position.
  • Yellow tiles mean the letter is in the word, but not in the right spot.
  • Gray tiles mean the letter isn't in the word at all.

Hints for Wordle #1,336 (February 14):

1. The word starts with "D."

2. It contains a repeating letter.

3. It’s a noun.

4. It has two syllables.

5. It rhymes with "city."

The Answer:

The word is "Ditty", which refers to a simple, catchy song. Did you get it right? If not, don’t worry! You’ll get another chance tomorrow.

In the meantime, try out other fun games like Words with Friends or Typochondria to keep your brain engaged.

