CES 2024: Getty and Nvidia Unveil Generative AI by iStock

As CES 2024 unfolds, technological advancements take centre stage, with Getty Images and Nvidia making waves in the AI arena. The collaboration introduces "Generative AI by iStock," a cutting-edge image generation tool unveiled at the prestigious event.



Generative AI by iStock: Transforming Text into Images



This innovative AI tool, powered by NVIDIA Picasso, empowers users to create licensed stock photos effortlessly using simple text prompts. Built with legal protection and usage rights, iStock caters to business needs, drawing insights from Getty's extensive editorial image library. It ensures that generated images comply with copyright regulations, avoiding trademarks or recognizable personalities.

Getty's Chief Product Officer, Grant Farhall, expressed, "It allows users to be more efficient in their workflow and obtain precise photos they need, even those unfeasible with a camera." The tool's efficiency is set to increase further with upcoming features like Inpainting and Outpainting on iStock.com and Gettyimages.com.



Enhancing Workflow Efficiency



Generative AI by iStock allows designers and businesses to leverage text-to-image generation tools, creating visually appealing content within seconds. The tool, priced at $14.99 for 100 prompts, generates four images per user prompt, offering flexibility in choosing the most suitable visuals.

As CES 2024 continues until January 12, 2024, the tech world anticipates more innovations and product releases from leading brands. Nvidia, in particular, has already made a significant impact by introducing the GeForce RTX 40 series, featuring advanced AI capabilities in its computer chips.

The collaboration between Getty and Nvidia showcases the current strides in AI technology. It hints at the potential for further breakthroughs in the dynamic landscape of image generation and artificial intelligence.