ChatGPT Go Plan Launched in India at ₹399 With GPT-5 Access

OpenAI has launched a new plan in India, and it is called ChatGPT Go.

The price is ₹399 per month. This plan gives access to GPT-5.

It also allows for more image creation. Users can also check more documents and files.

What subscribers will get with ChatGPT Go:

Subscribers get higher message limits

They get more image generations.

They get more file uploads.

They get a longer memory than the free plan.

OpenAI said limits may change sometimes. This is to keep the app smooth for all users.

The Go Plan is now available for subscribers

To subscribe:

Log in to ChatGPT.

Click on the profile icon.

Select “Upgrade Plan”.

Pay using UPI or a credit card.



