Live
- Krishna river overflows at Prakasam barrage, first danger warning issued
- Geo-political nerd John Abraham has an idea to soften the blow of US imposed tariffs on India
- Will work to make Rahul Gandhi next PM: Tejashwi Yadav at Voter Adhikar Yatra
- US: Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey named FBI's Co-Deputy Director
- After troubling CM and LoP, toddy cat disrupts Kerala HC proceedings
- BESCOM WhatsApp Helpline for Quick Power Issue Resolution in Karnataka
- Kidnapping of two YSRCP activists creates tension in Banaganapalle
- Patel Retail IPO Day 1: Grey Market Premium Rises 19%, Issue Subscribed Over 3 Times
- Will work to make Rahul Gandhi next PM: Tejashwi Yadav at Voter Adhikar Yatra
- MP cabinet approves statewide Geeta Bhavans to promote cultural, spiritual learning
ChatGPT Go Plan Launched in India at ₹399 With GPT-5 Access
Highlights
OpenAI has launched the ChatGPT Go plan in India for ₹399 per month. The plan offers GPT-5 access, higher message limits, more image generations, file uploads, and longer memory than the free tier.
OpenAI has launched a new plan in India, and it is called ChatGPT Go.
The price is ₹399 per month. This plan gives access to GPT-5.
It also allows for more image creation. Users can also check more documents and files.
What subscribers will get with ChatGPT Go:
- Subscribers get higher message limits
- They get more image generations.
- They get more file uploads.
- They get a longer memory than the free plan.
OpenAI said limits may change sometimes. This is to keep the app smooth for all users.
The Go Plan is now available for subscribers
To subscribe:
- Log in to ChatGPT.
- Click on the profile icon.
- Select “Upgrade Plan”.
- Pay using UPI or a credit card.
Next Story