  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Technology

ChatGPT Go Plan Launched in India at ₹399 With GPT-5 Access

ChatGPT Go Plan Launched in India at ₹399 With GPT-5 Access
x

ChatGPT faces global outage; India and U.S. among the worst hit

Highlights

OpenAI has launched the ChatGPT Go plan in India for ₹399 per month. The plan offers GPT-5 access, higher message limits, more image generations, file uploads, and longer memory than the free tier.

OpenAI has launched a new plan in India, and it is called ChatGPT Go.

The price is ₹399 per month. This plan gives access to GPT-5.

It also allows for more image creation. Users can also check more documents and files.

What subscribers will get with ChatGPT Go:

  • Subscribers get higher message limits
  • They get more image generations.
  • They get more file uploads.
  • They get a longer memory than the free plan.

OpenAI said limits may change sometimes. This is to keep the app smooth for all users.

The Go Plan is now available for subscribers

To subscribe:

  • Log in to ChatGPT.
  • Click on the profile icon.
  • Select “Upgrade Plan”.
  • Pay using UPI or a credit card.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick