ChatGPT Introduces Projects: A New Way to Organize AI Conversations

If you rely on ChatGPT for work, studies, or projects, OpenAI has introduced a game-changing feature called "Projects." Designed as a digital organizer, Projects allows users to save, manage, and revisit AI conversations efficiently. This feature was revealed by OpenAI's Chief Product Officer Kevin Weil on day seven of the "12 Days of OpenAI" event.

What is ChatGPT's Projects Feature?

Projects is an innovative work management tool that helps users streamline their interactions with ChatGPT. It allows you to save all of your chats, files, and custom instructions in one place. This is very convenient when you do ongoing research or keep your tasks organized or going back through previous AI-generated responses. You can identify your projects, add instructions, and seamlessly continue previous conversations without losing track of them.

In addition, Projects fully integrates with other OpenAI tools, such as Canvas and DALL-E, making it the one-stop solution for handling a variety of AI-enabled craft endeavours. So whether you're engaged in hard-core creative, technical research, or just a generic student assignment, Projects lets you save and organize your AI workflows simply and intuitively.

How to Use the Projects Feature

Here's a simple guide to creating and organizing projects in ChatGPT:

Click the "+" Icon: Find the "+" button at the top-right corner of the ChatGPT interface. This lets you start a new project.

Name Your Project: Give your project a clear, recognizable name. A dedicated project page will be created.

Add Custom Instructions: Users can add specific instructions to their projects, which can also be updated later as needed.

Availability of the Project Feature

ChatGPT's Projects feature runs on GPT-4o and is available to all users, including those on the free, Pro, and Plus plans. Teams subscription users can also access this functionality, making it a widely available tool for productivity enthusiasts.

Competition and Comparison

While OpenAI's Projects feature is a significant advancement, competitors like Anthropic's Claude offer similar functionalities. This highlights the growing trend of personalized AI tools designed for better organization and work management.

With Projects, OpenAI empowers users to handle their AI interactions more efficiently, bridging the gap between creativity and productivity.