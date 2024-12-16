ChromeOS Update Introduces Safety Reset and Accessibility Features

Google has rolled out ChromeOS M131, introducing a practical "Safety reset" feature and an improved accessibility option for users. These updates seek to enhance user experience and provide more flexibility when addressing technical or accessibility challenges.

What is the Safety Reset?

The new Safety reset feature allows Chromebook users to reset their devices without erasing local data or apps. Unlike the existing Powerwash function, which performs a full factory reset, Safety reset retains bookmarks, saved passwords, and other critical data while addressing issues like persistent pop-ups or suspicious activity.

Users can activate the Safety reset by pressing CTRL + Shift + Search + R or navigating to the "Safety and privacy" menu in settings. Searching for terms such as "Pop-up," "Spam," or "Virus" in Settings or Launcher also brings up the feature.

Accessibility Update: Flash Notifications

As Flash notices are introduced into ChromeOS M131, it can dramatically assist those who are hearing impaired or using screen magnification. This provides flashing notifications for events that would probably otherwise go unnoticed, with user-selectable flashing colours. A preview option lets users view the flash's appearance before applying their settings.

The new features show Google's commitment to developing the operating system functionalities while making it a more versatile platform for accessibility and usability purposes by credible ChromeOS users.