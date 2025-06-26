Deja vu moment for India: IAF on Ax-4 mission

New Delhi: Hailing the Axiom-4 mission, the IAF on Wednesday said Group Captain Shubahanshu Shukla has set forth on a landmark space odyssey, carrying the pride of the nation beyond the

Earth, and asserted that it is a reaffirmation of India's ever-expanding horizon. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, too, shared his thoughts on the feat and posted on X, "The Space Mission carrying astronauts from four countries, including India, is going to be a significant milestone in the history of space exploration." After the lift-off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida at 12.01 pm IST towards the International Space Station (ISS), the Indian Air Force's (IAF) post on X called it a "deja vu moment for India", coming after astronaut Rakesh Sharma's mission in 1984.

"From conquering the skies to touching the stars - a journey powered by the indomitable spirit of the IAF Air Warrior.

Group Captain Shubahanshu Shukla sets forth on a landmark Space Mission, carrying the pride of the nation beyond Earth," the IAF posted.

It also shared a profile photo of Lucknow-born Shukla, with a caption "Trained in Blue, Bound for the Stars"

along with a tricoloured message, reading, "Wishing You Success in this Glorious Mission".