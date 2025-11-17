Dyson Deal Days: Unbeatable Offers Ahead of Black Friday

India, 13th November 2025: Dyson announces its most significant offers of the year. Explore these exclusive offers during the Dyson Deal Days, running from 14th to 20th November 2025.

During the Dyson Deal Days, consumers can save up to ₹25,000 on Dyson’s advanced technologies. Grab these offers and elevate your home & beauty experience with Dyson’s innovations. Visit https://www.dyson.in/deals for more details.

Style in Spotlight: Effortless Styling with Versatile Hair Care Tools

Achieve salon-worthy looks at home with Dyson’s iconic hair care tools. From sleek straight locks to voluminous curls, each tool is designed for effortless styling and no heat damage. Make the most of Dyson Deal Days and get your favourite styling tools at unmissable prices:

• Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ Multi-Styler and Dryer– Create personalized styles tailored to you with Dyson’s first connected device.

₹49,900.00- Now at ₹42,900 (Ceramic Patina and Topaz)

• Dyson Airstrait™ Straightener – Revolutionize your styling with drying and straightening in one step, with no hot plates & no heat damage.

₹45,900.00- Now at ₹29,900 (all colourways except Prussian blue)

• Dyson Corrale™ Hair Straightener (Bright Copper/Bright Nickel) – Perfect for on-the-go hairstyling with minimal hair damage.

₹43,900.00- Now at ₹29,900

• Dyson Supersonic™ Hair Dryer (Prussian Blue/Rich Copper)– Fast drying and precision styling for all hair types.

₹36,900.00- Now at ₹24,900





Deep Clean: Effortless Cleaning for a Healthier Home

Keep your home spotless with Dyson’s powerful vacuum cleaners, engineered for efficiency and ease. This Dyson Deal Days, bring home smarter cleaning solutions for a healthier living space.

• Dyson V8 Absolute – Cordless, versatile & low noise for deep cleaning.

₹43,900.00- Now at ₹27,900

• Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute – Laser technology reveals hidden dust for precision cleaning. Dyson’s most lightweight, versatile vacuum cleaner.

₹58,900.00- Now at ₹47,900

• Dyson Big Ball™ Vacuum – Powerful suction with self-righting technology for uninterrupted cleaning. India’s only vacuum cleaner with 5-year warranty and free servicing.

₹43,900.00- Now at ₹25,900

• Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine™ wet and dry vacuum cleaner: Dual functionality of wet and dry-cleaning capabilities. Removes spills, reveals 2x more invisible dust & captures hair without tangling.

₹62,900.00- Now at ₹53,900

• Dyson WashG1™ wet floor cleaner – Dyson’s first dedicated wet floor cleaner engineered to wash hard floors properly. Powerfully removes wet and dry dirt in one go.

₹64,900.00 - Now at ₹39,900

• Dyson V11 Absolute- Powerful, intelligent and versatile for deep cleaning everywhere, with de-tangling technology.

₹57,900.00- Now at ₹37,900

Breathe Easy: Air Purifiers to Combat high Indoor AQI

With AQI levels reaching hazardous levels in many cities especially across North India, indoor air quality has never been more critical. Protect your indoor spaces with Dyson advanced air purifiers, designed to shield your home against allergens and pollutants. Featuring HEPA grade filtration, these purifiers deliver cleaner, healthier air for your family:

• Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde (TP09) - Designed to capture ultrafine dust and allergens, even destroying potentially dangerous VOCs including formaldehyde.

₹59,900.00 - Now at ₹49,900

Headphones Remastered: The Ultimate Listening Experience

For audiophiles seeking the best, enjoy best-in-class noise cancellation and immersive sound with the unmissable deal:

• Dyson OnTrac Headphones: Up to 55 hours of battery life, and customizable cushions and caps for all-day comfort

₹44,900.00 Now at ₹19,900