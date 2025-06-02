Elden Ring Nightreign patch makes solo play easier with revives and more runes

FromSoftware has released Patch 1.01.1 for Elden Ring Nightreign, bringing key changes aimed at making the game more accessible for solo players.

The headline change? Solo players now receive an automatic one-time revive when facing a Nightlord, easing the challenge in these tough battles. Additionally, players can expect to earn more runes during their journeys—an important tweak for those playing without co-op support.

The update also makes two notable balance changes:

Increased high-rarity Relic rewards on the final day of expeditions.

Better odds of high-rarity Relics from Scenic Flat stones at the Small Jar Bazaar, which were previously low-level gambles.

FromSoftware has also improved camera behavior when activating the Guardian’s Ultimate Art and fixed several bugs. One such fix ensures the Duchess’s Restage skill now properly triggers status effects from allies’ attacks.

For PC players, Steam-specific fixes address issues with climbing and graphics rendering on low settings. However, frame rate issues on certain high-end GPUs still persist.

While Nightreign is designed as a multiplayer-centric spin-off, it has faced criticism for underwhelming solo support. FromSoftware previously confirmed it’s looking into adding a proper two-player mode. Meanwhile, modders on PC are already experimenting with their own co-op solutions.

The patch is live now. You can read the full notes on the official Elden Ring Twitter or website.