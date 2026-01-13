Elon Musk Calls Apple’s Move to Use Google’s Gemini for Siri “Unreasonable”

Elon Musk Apple comment on X that the agreement grants Google too much power after the companies announced a multi-year deal in which Google will supply Apple with its Gemini artificial intelligence models and cloud support for future AI features.

The tech titan argued that Google already has an “unreasonable concentration of power” with Android and Chrome, while Apple chose Google Gemini “after careful evaluation” and views it as the “strongest foundation” for their AI ambitions.

Apple’s next-generation Apple Foundation Models will be built on Apple Gemini Siri deal to power new Apple Intelligence features coming later this year. This includes Apple Intelligence — a more personalized version of Siri.

Apple AI partnership will run on-device and on Apple’s Private Cloud Compute system. The iPhone maker also said the company will “continue to set the industry standard for privacy.”

Musk’s latest criticisms are part of a wider spat surrounding artificial intelligence technology between Apple and Tesla’s CEO. Musk previously filed a lawsuit against Apple and OpenAI after the iPhone maker teamed up with OpenAI to bring ChatGPT to Siri last year.

The optional feature allows iPhone users to answer questions using ChatGPT. Musk claimed Apple’s App Store guidelines benefit OpenAI over competitors like xAI’s Grok assistant.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has maintained that Siri offers the best privacy of any AI assistant on the market. Siri has historically fallen behind rivals like Alexa and Google Assistant in terms of complex tasks, though the voice assistant has become more robust in recent years with third-party apps.