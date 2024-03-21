Elon Musk Celebrates First Neuralink User Controlling Computer with Brain

Elon Musk recently shared his excitement over a remarkable milestone achieved by Neuralink—the first-ever user who can control a computer using only their brain. The individual, paralyzed from the shoulders down, demonstrated his ability to play chess in a video streamed by Neuralink's official channels.



The journey to this groundbreaking moment began just last month when Musk announced that the initial recipient of the Neuralink brain chip implant had fully recovered and could manipulate a computer mouse through thoughts alone. Now, with the release of the video showcasing the user's prowess in playing chess, the potential of Neuralink's technology has garnered widespread attention.



Elon Musk Celebrates First Neuralink User's Video



Elon Musk reacted to the video and shared that the chip's name is Telepathy. He captioned the video, "Livestream of @Neuralink demonstrating “Telepathy” – controlling a computer and playing video games just by thinking."

Livestream of @Neuralink demonstrating “Telepathy” – controlling a computer and playing video games just by thinking https://t.co/0kHJdayfYy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 20, 2024

Reacting to the video, Musk disclosed that the chip enabling this feat is dubbed "Telepathy." The clip has already amassed over 7.4 million views, eliciting congratulations and awe from viewers across the internet. Many hailed Neuralink's achievement as inspirational and revolutionary.



Neuralink's First Patient



The protagonist of this groundbreaking development is Noland Arbaugh, a 29-year-old man paralyzed from the shoulders down following an accident eight years ago. Arbaugh, introduced by a Neuralink engineer in the video, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to participate in the groundbreaking trial.

For Arbaugh, the ability to play chess, a passion he had been unable to pursue independently, is a testament to the transformative potential of Neuralink's technology. Describing his experience, he expressed amazement and gratitude, saying, "It's crazy, so cool. I am lucky to be a part of this. It seems every day I am learning something new. I can't describe how cool it is to be able to do this." He recounted staying up until 6 am playing Civilisation 6 when he first gained full control.



He then talked about how Neuralink has enabled him to "play to his heart's content" as he doesn't have to rely on anyone. "The only way I could play was through an iPad and I couldn't play without the help of my parents. I couldn't keep them up all night (to help me play the game). I could only play for a few hours. It wasn't feasible to play a full game. And now I can just lie in bed and play to my heart's content. The biggest restriction was having to wait for the implant to charge but it has been awesome."

Acknowledging the technology's imperfections, Arbaugh emphasized the profound impact it could have on the world. Encouraging others to join the journey, he reassured prospective participants that there was "nothing to be afraid of."

" I got into this as I just wanted to help and be a part of something that was going to change the world. There's nothing to be afraid of. The surgery was super easy, I was released from the hospital a day later. I have no cognitive impairments. I want to thank Neuralink for doing this and working hard each day to make this a reality. I think they're going to change the world," he said in the video.



About Blindsight



Meanwhile, Elon Musk hinted at Neuralink's future trajectory with the introduction of "Blindsight." This innovative product aims to restore vision for blind individuals, offering them a sense of sight akin to never losing it. Musk's anticipation for Blindsight underscores Neuralink's commitment to pushing the boundaries of neurotechnology to enhance human experiences.

Blindsight is the next @Neuralink product after Telepathy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 20, 2024





As Neuralink continues to pioneer advancements in brain-computer interface technology, the prospects of restoring autonomy and sensory functions for individuals with disabilities appear increasingly tangible. With each milestone, Neuralink inches closer to realizing its vision of revolutionizing the interface between humans and machines, ushering in a new era of possibilities.